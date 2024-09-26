(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – As part of the surge of assistance that US president Joe Biden directed ahead of his meeting today, with president Zelenskyy, the department notified of the intent to direct the drawdown of up to approximately $5.55 billion in defense articles and services from DoD for military assistance to Ukraine under Presidential Drawdown Authority.

“This drawdown utilizes the remaining authority of the Presidential Drawdown Authority under section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance for fiscal year 2024 provided by the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, which will expire on September 30, 2024. We are taking this step to ensure this Authority does not expire and the United States can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress,” said US Department of State.

“By doing so, the United States will be able to continue to provide a surge in defense articles and services to Ukraine from DoD stocks under planned drawdowns in the weeks and months ahead. These drawdowns have been made possible by strong bipartisan support from Congress.”

The United States reiterated its commitment to supporting the Ukrainian military with the equipment they need to strengthen their position on the battlefield, defend their territory and people from the Kremlin's brutal aggression, and prevail in this war to secure a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

“As president Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine,” US Department of State said Thursday.

The post United States announces $5.55B new military assistance for Ukraine appeared first on Caribbean News Global .