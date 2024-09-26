Mexico’S Banxico Cuts Interest Rate To 10.50% In Split Decision

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The of Mexico (Banxico) made a significant move on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Banxico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, from 10.75% to 10.50%.



This decision marks the third consecutive rate cut in 2024, signaling a shift towards a more accommodating monetary policy.



Banxico's Governing Board voted 4-1 in favor of the rate cut. Victoria Rodríguez, Galia Borja, Omar Mejía, and Irene Espinosa supported the decision.



Jonathan Heath cast the lone dissenting vote, advocating for maintaining the current rate. This split decision reflects differing views on the appropriate pace of monetary easing.



The central bank's statement expressed optimism about the inflationary environment. Banxico anticipates further rate adjustments in the future.







However, the bank will consider the fading impact of global shocks and economic weakness in its decisions. Banxico remains committed to its 3% inflation target over the long term.

Mexico's Inflation and Banxico's Monetary Policy

Mexico's inflation rate has shown a downward trend in recent years. Annual inflation decreased from 7.82% at the end of 2022 to 4.66% by the end of 2023.



Banxico projects inflation to further decline to 4% in 2024. The core inflation rate is expected to drop from 5.09% to 4.1%. The Mexican peso responded positively to Banxico's announcement.



The dollar fell to 19.6229 pesos, down from 19.6414 pesos before the decision. This reaction suggests market confidence in Banxico's measured approach to monetary policy.



Banxico's cautious stance contrasts with the more aggressive action taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve . The Fed cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on September 18.



This difference highlights the unique economic conditions and priorities of each country. Mexico faces challenges beyond monetary policy.



In addition, financial inclusion remains a concern, with only 47% of Mexican adults holding a bank account in 2022.



This statistic underscores the need for broader access to basic financial services. Banxico's decision reflects a delicate balance between stimulating economic growth and maintaining price stability.







