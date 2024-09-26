Alan V. Goldman's 'Reflections On Mountaineering' To Be Featured At Prestigious Book Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reflections on Mountaineering: A Journey Through Life as Experienced in the Mountains (FIFTH EDITION, Revised and Expanded) with Addendum (2024)

Celebrated collection of Narrative-style poems that explores the intersection of climbing and life will grace Toronto and Frankfurt Events

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alan V. Goldman's poetry Book,“Reflections on Mountaineering : A Journey Through Life as Experienced in the Mountains” (FIFTH EDITION, Revised and Expanded) with Addendum (2024) will be prominently showcased at two key literary events this autumn: The 36th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Reflections on Mountaineering consists of 148 Narrative-style poems that convey a lucid, coherent story, together with the Author's musings on the moral aspects and life-lessons arising from his mountaineering experiences. These poems are presented in various forms, including rhyming, blank verse, and structured prose, and reflect the Author's three decades of climbing adventures. The collection delves into several themes, such as the application of Existentialist principles to the very endeavor of mountaineering, the psychology of "Flow" during the process of climbing, and the mountaineer's perpetual quest for "The Freedom of the Hills" as being an aspect of the "unalienable" right of the individual to "The Pursuit of Happiness" as proclaimed in the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a right that governments are created to protect, together with the predicate rights to Life and Liberty.The Author is a graduate of Horace Mann School (1975), Harvard College (1979), and Harvard Law School (1982). He was also elected a member of The Alpha Chapter of The Phi Beta Kappa Society in 1979. He practiced law for many years and is now retired. The poems in his collection strive to capture and share the insights that the Author gained as a result of his mountaineering experiences, in particular those relating to the story described in the poems. His work offers readers a unique perspective on the "human condition" viewed through the lens of mountaineering, addressing both the triumphs and challenges faced by climbers.At The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024, Reflections on Mountaineering will be featured at The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, co-presented by Bookside Press . The booth will be located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.The Book will also be highlighted at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, taking place from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Visitors can find The Maple Staple bookstore booth, in partnership with Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. During the event, a limited number of free copies of“Reflections on Mountaineering” will be available to visitors at the booth, offering attendees the opportunity to own this insightful collection of poems.To learn more about the Author's poetry Book,“Reflections on Mountaineering," you can purchase it on Amazon or visit the Author's official Website at .About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

