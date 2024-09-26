Galerie ELHABIBI Hosts Vianey Cool Art's Exclusive Exhibition: Reimagining The Mona Lisa Through Pop Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- VianeyPARIS, FRANCE, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galerie ELHABIBI, 14 Rue Sainte Anastase, Paris is thrilled to announce the opening of an exclusive by internationally renowned artist Vianey Cool Art, titled“Mona Lisa: A Tribute Through Pop Culture and Art History”.Running from October 17 to November 16, 2024, this bold new collection invites art lovers to experience one of the world's most iconic paintings through the lens of modern culture, just steps away from the Picasso Museum in Paris.This highly anticipated exhibition presents 23 new works by Vianey Cool Art, known for his inventive fusion of pop culture and historical motifs within the“Cool Art” movement. The collection is based on the fascinating story of the theft of the Mona Lisa in 1911 by Italian thief Vincenzo Peruggia, and its rediscovery in 1913. The artist also reinterprets the six times the Mona Lisa has been vandalized since its creation between 1503 and 1504 by Leonardo da Vinci. By combining vibrant elements of modernity with these historical events, Vianey brings a playful yet profound reinterpretation of the Mona Lisa, offering a fresh dialogue between the Renaissance masterpiece and contemporary audiences.The exhibition also coincides with the launch of the book“Il Volo della Gioconda,” by Italian writer Savi Arvola Appiani, which delves into the notorious theft of the Mona Lisa. Vianey's artwork was chosen for the book's cover, and he also contributed an introduction to the French edition. The book, already published in Italian, will be released in 2025 in English, Spanish, Mandarin, German, and Portuguese. This synergy between visual art and literature adds further intrigue to the exhibition. The collection will debut in Paris before embarking on a global tour, further solidifying Vianey's standing as an influential artist on the international stage.Vianey Cool Art: An Artistic Visionary of Our Time:Born in Villavicencio, Colombia, and currently based in New York City, Vianey Cool Art has established himself as a transformative figure in contemporary art. His works have been featured in prestigious galleries and exhibitions worldwide, from London to Tokyo, and he has collaborated with notable brands and cultural institutions. Vianey is also the creator of the "Cool Art New York" movement, which has earned him international recognition and the opportunity to exhibit around the globe.From 2008 to 2018, Vianey was the face of the“Vianey by Mario Hernández” collection, a collaboration with renowned Colombian entrepreneur Mario Hernández. His piece Liberty won the competition to become the official postcard for New York City's police and fire departments during the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. This milestone marked a turning point in his career, elevating his prominence within the art world.Now, with“Mona Lisa: A Tribute Through Pop Culture and Art History,” Vianey continues to challenge the boundaries of art, offering a fresh, playful take on a Renaissance icon that is sure to capture the imagination of art lovers and critics alike. Speaking about his latest collection, Vianey says: "The Mona Lisa has transcended time, and through this collection, I wanted to explore her cultural evolution. By blending history with modernity, we can reintroduce this masterpiece to new generations in a way that reflects our current world, but still honors her enduring mystique."Notable Highlights:. The exhibition will showcase 23 new pieces, created specifically for this collection, which retell the story of the Mona Lisa's 1911 theft and the six instances of vandalism since its creation.. One of Vianey's artworks has been chosen for the cover of“Il Volo della Gioconda,” providing a unique intersection between visual art and literary narrative.. The vernissage will take place on October 17 at 7 PM at Galerie ELHABIBI, located in the exclusive art district of Le Marais, at 14 Rue Sainte Anastase, 75003 Paris.Vianey Cool Art's“Mona Lisa: A Tribute Through Pop Culture and Art History” is poised to be one of the most talked-about cultural events of the season, bringing together art aficionados, media, and collectors from around the world. With its unique interplay between history and pop culture, the exhibition offers an exciting opportunity to view an iconic piece of art in an entirely new light.

