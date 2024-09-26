Marshfield Consulting's Docusign CLM Connector Now Available On Microsoft Appsource

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Available on Microsoft AppSource, Docusign CLM Connector for Dynamics

Streamline Contract Lifecycle Management within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Greater Efficiency and Compliance

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marshfield Consulting , a Platinum Docusign Partner specializing in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced the availability of its Docusign CLM Connector on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. The Docusign CLM Connector integrates Docusign's advanced CLM capabilities with Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling organizations to optimize contract processes, accelerate sales cycles, and enhance compliance.

The Docusign CLM Connector is designed to seamlessly embed contract management within the familiar Dynamics 365 environment, allowing users to create, manage, and store contracts without leaving their CRM platform. The solution combines the intuitive experience of Dynamics 365 with Docusign's powerful features, including document generation, workflow automation, and AI-driven insights.

“Our goal is to empower organizations with intelligent solutions that simplify and enhance their contract management processes,” said Scott Brooks, Founder & CEO of Marshfield Consulting.“By launching the Docusign CLM Connector on Microsoft AppSource, we are providing businesses with a fully integrated, scalable solution that transforms how they manage contracts, driving both operational efficiency and business growth.”

"The launch of the Docusign CLM Connector on Microsoft AppSource marks an important step in empowering businesses to seamlessly integrate contract management into their existing workflows," said Derek Nowak, Vice President of North America Channels and Alliances at Docusign. "By combining Docusign's leading CLM capabilities with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we are enabling organizations to not only streamline their contract processes, but also unlock valuable insights through AI and automation, ultimately saving time and money for customers."

“Microsoft AppSource welcomes the Docusign CLM Connector by Marshfield Consulting, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp.“Thanks to AppSource and line-of-business solutions from trusted partners like Marshfield Consulting, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Docusign CLM Connector offers the following key benefits:

➔ Integrated Contract Management: Embed contract workflows directly within Dynamics 365, ensuring seamless access to CLM features.

➔ Automated Document Generation: Quickly generate contracts using data from Dynamics 365 and Docusign's document generation tools.

➔ AI-Powered Insights and Automation: Leverage AI to automate approvals, track contract renewals, and extract key data for better decision-making.

For organizations interested in optimizing their contract processes, Marshfield Consulting is a Platinum Partner that offers best-in-class delivery of Docusign solutions. Marshfield Consulting provides expert guidance and support, having successfully deployed over 100 CLM solutions across various sectors including technology, healthcare, and public services.



