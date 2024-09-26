Death Toll From Israeli Raid On Younine, Eastern Lebanon Rises To 20

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese of has announced that the death toll from the Israeli raid on the town of Younine, eastern Lebanon, has risen to 20.

The ministry had previously said in a statement that an Israeli air raid on Younine in the Bekaa Valley had led, in an initial toll, to the death of nine people and the injury of eleven others.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched a new raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes launched a raid targeting a house with three missiles in the Al-Qaim neighborhood, near St. Joseph School in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Lebanon is being subjected to extensive Israeli attacks targeting border villages and infrastructure, which have led to the death and injury of nearly 3,000 people, while residents of the targeted areas have been forced to flee in a large wave of displacement.

The Israeli army has escalated its air and artillery attacks on various Lebanese governorates and regions, especially villages and towns in southern Lebanon, coinciding with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7.



