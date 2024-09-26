TACO CABANA CELEBRATES 'NATIONAL TACO DAY' WITH INCREDIBLE TACO DEALS AVAILABLE ALL DAY ON OCTOBER 1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Taco Cabana is excited to announce unbeatable deals available across all Texas locations on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 for the new Taco Tuesday National Taco Day ! This momentous event with the first National Taco Day change from October 4 is a day to go down in taco history. In a commitment to provide the best value to its guests, Taco Cabana is offering the below deals ALL DAY , no limit, and no coupon needed, on October 1st. The taco specials are available for dine-in, drive-thru, at href="" rel="nofollow" tacocaban or through the MY TC! app. Offerings include:

Bean & Cheese tacos are $1 for National Taco Day on October 1, 2024.

$1 Bean & Cheese Tacos

$2 Ground Beef Tacos $2 Shredded Chicken Tacos

Large groups can get in on the fun as well with 10% off Catering orders of Dozen Breakfast Taco boxes. The offer is available online at tacocabana or by calling 855-4MY TACO. Guests must place Catering orders before 5 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024 for pickup on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 to receive the discount.

To sweeten the deal for MY TC! Rewards members , Taco Cabana is offering an additional exclusive deal on Friday, October 4 with a Buy One Get One offer on any of its tacos. This offer is valid for that day only and limited to a one-time use. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for more special offers and exclusive Taco Cabana news.

SOURCE Taco Cabana

