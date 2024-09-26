Crypto Market Continues To Consolidate
Date
9/26/2024 2:19:05 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
While stock indices are hitting multi-month or all-time highs, the Cryptocurrency market is treading water at a one-month high, having lost 0.45% in the last 24 hours. Given the positive dynamics of global equity markets and the nature of recent gains, the latest pullback looks like a consolidation of forces before a possible further spurt. Additionally, the strengthening dollar has also put pressure on cryptocurrencies.
MENAFN26092024000156011031ID1108720095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.