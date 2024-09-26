Taiwanese Delegation To Explore Strategic Partnerships With Indian Smes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 26 (KNN) Under the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) Framework, the National Productivity Council (NPC) of India has organised a bilateral mission with a delegation of experts from Taiwan.

A key event during the Taiwanese delegation's visit will be a meeting at 9:30 AM on October 1, 2024, at the NPC office in New Delhi.

This mission focuses on promoting the adoption of advanced smart green technologies and sustainable practices across various industries in India, aligning with the collaborative efforts between the India NPC and Taiwan's China Productivity Center (CPC) under the United Nations' Net-Zero Resilient Climate Advocacy.

A pivotal aspect of this initiative is the Centre of Excellence for Aspiring SMEs (CoE), a joint initiative by IFCI- a Govt of India enterprise and Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) - the national federation of MSMEs. The Centre is designed to be an interface for foreign companies seeking Joint Ventures (JVs) or strategic partners in India.

Focusing entirely on the growth-oriented SMEs, the Centre will be a platform for catalysing Strategic Partnership for Technology/ JV, Business Opportunities and External Equity for aspiring SMEs.

The delegation, comprising eight experts, will introduce innovative solutions in wastewater treatment, electronic waste recycling, smart and green manufacturing, and circular biotechnology ecosystems.

Taiwanese experts will present innovative technologies to enhance the efficiency of effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs). These technologies aim to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and Zero Waste Disposal (ZWD), critical for ensuring water resilience and sustainable management in industrial sectors.

In addition, the mission will explore circular solutions for the growing challenge of e-waste and solar panel waste. Taiwanese experts will discuss the potential for setting up demonstration models for a "Common E-Waste & Solar Panel Recycling Treatment Plant" (CEWSTP) in India, which will optimise the recycling of valuable materials while minimising environmental impact.

Looking ahead, a reciprocal mission is planned for next year, where Indian representatives will visit Taiwan to further strengthen industrial partnerships.

As the Government of India actively promotes technological upgrades for MSMEs, initiatives like the CoE are crucial in assisting SMEs in accessing advanced technologies and establishing significant collaborations.

This mission with the Taiwanese delegation is a testament to the commitment to fostering a greener, more sustainable future through innovative partnerships.

(KNN Bureau)