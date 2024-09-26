Tinygemsbreaks Audius Announces 'Game-Changing' Music Marketplace Monetization Option Going Public

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Audius, the largest decentralized community and discovery for artists and their fans, is expanding the beta version of its game-changing monetization feature to make it public. According to the announcement, any artist in the world can now join the music marketplace, which is designed to enable artists to set their own terms and control the pricing of their music while allowing fans to support their favorite artists with direct payments. Fans can make payments using their credit cards, and artists can convert the payment to any currency of their choice. Numerous independent record labels and distributors have already signed with Audius.

“It's been very cool and surprising to see how artists have leveraged our music marketplace to engage with their fans while creating an entirely new revenue stream for themselves,” said Audius cofounder and CEO Roneil Rumburg in the press release.“From selling downloads to creating innovative contests, artists have really stretched the marketplace to fit their needs.”

About Audius

Audius is a community-owned music marketplace where, for the first time, artists and their fans can find, communicate and transact with each other directly. Artists are no longer reliant on middlemen, creating a new music economy for a new generation. Backed by an all-star team of investors, Audius was founded in 2018 and serves millions of users every month, making it one of the largest crypto applications ever built. For more information about the company, please visit



