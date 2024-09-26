UNITE 2030 Concludes Transformative Camp 2030 And Changemaker Summit In NY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 1st place winners of Camp 2030's Demo Day. Their innovative solution, The Ember Co-Op, showcases the power of social entrepreneurship to drive real change.

Changemakers from over 60 countries gathered in New York.

Camp 2030 takes place in Warrensburg, New York, and is part of UNITE 2030's mission to accelerate social change.

UNITE 2030 announces top 3 teams from Camp 2030's Demo Day, showcasing innovative solutions to global challenges at the Changemaker Summit in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year, UNITE 2030 brought together Changemakers from around the world to New York City for Camp 2030 and the Changemaker Summit , setting a new standard for social entrepreneurship accelerator programs. The event culminated in an exhilarating Demo Day pitch competition, where the top 3 teams unveiled their groundbreaking solutions to global challenges, and will pitch their new business solutions at the United Nations later this year.A Platform for Bold Ideas and Meaningful ActionCamp 2030, UNITE 2030's flagship program, is a launchpad for social entrepreneurs ready to turn visionary ideas into action. Over the course of the program, participants collaborated through hands-on workshops, mentorship sessions, and real-world challenges, creating entrepreneurial solutions that address pressing global issues. The Changemaker Summit then provided a platform for these ideas to shine and connect with industry experts.Top 3 Teams Recognized at Demo DayThe Demo Day pitch competition was the highlight of the summit, with six teams presenting their innovative projects to an esteemed panel of judges. After much anticipation, the top 3 teams were announced:1st Place: The Ember Co-op – Mitigates wildfires by mobilizing mobilizes local volunteers for large-scale, sustainable fuel management to reduce wildfire risk, while also providing increased awareness and fostering community connections in Salmon Arm, British Columbia.2nd Place: Segundo Hogar – Serves as a bridge between Spanish-speaking migrant children in existing after-school programs and bilingual graduate students from psychology, art therapy, and social work programs who provide free, trauma-informed after school support.3rd Place: The Aunty Project – Tackles isolation and victimization of workplace sexual harassment through a global and community-led network of therapeutic groups.These teams will receive continued support from UNITE 2030 as they develop their projects into impactful ventures, and have been invited to pitch their solutions at the United Nations later this year.Uniting Visionaries for Global ChangeThe Changemaker Summit featured dynamic panels, intergenerational dialogues, and a keynote address centered on the theme "When Visionaries Unite, Transformation Begins." By fostering an environment of collaboration and inspiration, the summit reinforced UNITE 2030's commitment to nurturing a new generation of social leaders."Empowering emerging entrepreneurs with the tools they need to be successful is key to achieving the 2030 Agenda," said Alyssa Chassman, Founder & CEO of UNITE 2030. "Without uplifting the voices of young people, we will never be able to end poverty, inequality, injustice, and climate change. This is why programs like Camp 2030 are so impactful, because they give young people the space to be creative, authentic, and innovate together."For more information about UNITE 2030, Camp 2030, and how you can get involved, visit .Media Contact:Grace Callanta...

Grace Callanta

UNITE 2030

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.