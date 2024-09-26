Mirabella At ASU Receives First-In-Nation Certification As University Based Retirement Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Establishes new standard for fast growing senior living model

- Tom Dorough, Executive Director of Mirabella at ASUTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mirabella at ASU , the innovative senior living community located on the Arizona State University campus, has been awarded the nation's first certification as a "University Based Retirement Community" (UBRC). This groundbreaking certification, established by UniversityRetirementCommunities, not only recognizes Mirabella at ASU's unique integration with university life but also empowers consumers-both seniors and their adult children-to make more informed decisions when choosing a retirement community.The new UBRC designation provides a valuable benchmark for those seeking an intellectually stimulating and intergenerational living environment in their retirement years. It offers clear criteria that help distinguish university-based communities, the highest level of university-integration, from other senior living options, which may only have a loose affiliation with an academic institution. This allows prospective residents and their families to easily identify communities that prioritize lifelong learning and academic engagement.Tom Dorough, Executive Director of Mirabella at ASU, expressed his enthusiasm about the certification: "We are honored to be the first retirement community in the nation to receive this prestigious UBRC certification. It validates our mission to provide a truly unique living experience that bridges the gap between generations and fosters continuous growth and learning for our residents. This recognition reinforces our commitment to redefining retirement living in collaboration with Arizona State University."UniversityRetirementCommunities, launched in Fall 2023, is the first directory and information resource website dedicated exclusively to the rapidly growing model of senior living communities hosted by or formally connected to universities or colleges. The site currently lists more than 80 such communities across the nation.“As the number of URCs has grown and continues to grow with the retirement of the Baby Boomers, we felt it imperative to bring structure to this sector, in particular recognizing communities that achieve the highest level of integration and potential for long term success with a host academic institution,” stated Andrew Carle, Founder of UniversityRetirementCommunities.“Mirabella at ASU was not just certified, but it achieved the HIGHEST certification available,” added Dorough.“We are honored to have received a perfect 100 points, establishing the gold standard for this category.”The strict standards which Mirabella at ASU excelled:1) Proximity to Campus: Typically, one mile or less, allowing access to the community, university, and university culture:.Mirabella located on the campus of ASU2) Documented Resident-to-University and Student-to-Community programming:.Mirabella residents provided Student IDs, access to Lifelong Learning curricula, Visual-Performing Arts and Athletic events, among other university connections and benefits.ASU students offered internship, research, employment, and volunteer opportunities across a variety of academic disciplines, including unique“Artists-in-Residence” cohousing of PhD Music majors and residents of the community..Dedicated ASU support team, 3 team members who help residents navigate their engagement with ASU3) Continuum of Senior Living Services: Including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing Services to meet the long-term needs of residents and/or spouses without need to leave the community..Mirabella offers the full continuum of“Life Plan Community” services4) Formal Relationship: Between the community and host academic institution, establishing mutual commitment to the long-term success of the community..Mirabella holds 99-year land lease with ASU Real Estate Development Division5) Resident-to-University Connection: Establishing a sufficient number of university alums, retired faculty or staff among resident population to bring university culture and engagement to the community - typically 20% or more..ASU alums, retired faculty or staff currently represent more than 30% of resident population“We have seen firsthand how university communities can reinvent the concept of aging by creating active, intellectually stimulating, and intergenerational environments, while bringing students and retirees together to create positive outcomes for both generations,” said Dorough.This certification is expected to set a new standard for university-based retirement communities across the nation, emphasizing the importance of lifelong learning and intergenerational connections in senior living. UniversityRetirementCommunities not only serves as a comprehensive directory for seniors seeking these unique living arrangements but also as a valuable resource for academic institutions and providers looking to develop new or enhance existing University Retirement Communities (URCs).For more information about Mirabella at ASU and its UBRC certification, please contact: Robb Yagmin ... 913.908.0028. For more information on universityretirementcommunities, please contact Andrew Carle ...About Mirabella at ASU: Mirabella at ASU is a vibrant university-based retirement community (UBRC) located in the heart of downtown Tempe, Arizona, on Arizona State University's campus. With modern amenities, panoramic views of the surrounding desert landscape, and a commitment to lifelong learning through our unique partnership with ASU, Mirabella at ASU offers a fulfilling lifestyle tailored to the needs of its diverse residents. In addition to independent living, Mirabella offers assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing, should residents' needs change over time. The community was also just awarded the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence...the first senior living community ever to gain the distinguished honor.About UniversityRetirementCommunities: Launched in Fall 2023, UniversityRetirementCommunities is the premier online resource for information on senior living communities associated with universities and colleges. The site offers a comprehensive directory of over 80 communities, provides resources for developing and enhancing URCs, and hosts the first national certification program for University Retirement Communities. For more information, visit .

