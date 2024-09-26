Northern Virginia Magazine Names Greg Baroni Among The 50 Most Influential People Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Attain Partners Founder and CEO recognized for his impact and service in DMV region

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners , a leading management and consulting firm, announced today that Founder and CEO Greg Baroni was named among the 50 Most Influential People of 2024 by Northern Virginia Magazine in the October 2024 edition. Northern Virginia Magazine selected leaders for this prestigious list based on their significant impact on the region and commitment to giving back to the community.

"Northern Virginia is home to an incredible range of influential leaders who are driving change across diverse sectors, from business and education to healthcare, technology, and philanthropy," said Amy Ayres, Editor of Northern Virginia Magazine. "The individuals on this year's '50 Most Influential People' list are shaping the future of our region through their innovation, leadership, and unwavering commitment to giving back. It's inspiring to see how they're making a tangible difference not only in their industries, but also in the communities they serve."

Known for his passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, Baroni also founded and leads Attain Capital, a private equity firm investing in founder-led early stage growth companies delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education markets, and Attain Sports, which owns and manages the Orioles Double-A affiliate Bowie (MD) Baysox, the MLB Draft League Frederick (MD) Keys, and the United Soccer League (USL) Championship Loudoun United (VA) FC.

"It is an honor to be named among this impressive group of leaders in our region," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "When I founded this company in 2009, the importance of giving back to the community was embedded as one of our core values. I'm incredibly humbled by what we've been able to accomplish over the past 15 years. From supporting the National Kidney Foundation and The Women's Center to establishing the Greg and Camille Baroni Center for Government Contracting at George Mason University, I'm passionate about investing my time, talents, and treasures in initiatives that contribute to improving humankind."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit

About Northern Virginia Magazine

Northern Virginia Magazine

is the premiere lifestyle glossy magazine in Northern Virginia, with a monthly readership made up of more than 136,000 of the most demographically desirable consumers in the country. It covers all of the best places to eat, shop, and play, as well as the news and culture of Northern Virginia.



SOURCE Attain Partners

