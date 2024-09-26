Cetera To Host Third Annual Connect2impact DEIB-Focused Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Event designed to build community, foster connections and engage attendees in valuable peer-to-peer learning

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it is hosting its third annual Connect2Impact Symposium October 28-30 in Atlanta, GA. The live event is designed for Cetera advisors with collaboration between Cetera's home office team and advisors across Cetera communities. Building on two years of successful gatherings, the 2024 Connect2Impact experience will feature discussions on the event theme, Playing a Different Game, Brick by Brick, including deepening diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the financial advice profession.

"At Cetera, we understand that diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are core to the future and success of the financial advice industry," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO at Cetera Investment Services and executive sponsor of Cetera's Advisor Diversity and Inclusion Council. "Connect2Impact underscores our commitment to this belief and the passion our advisors have for advancing DEIB in our industry and beyond. We look forward to an engaging few days together with our advisors, leadership and strategic partners and expect this to be the best Connect2Impact event yet."

Connect2Impact programming will cover today's most pressing DEIB-related issues. Attendees will engage in important conversations that examine the intersection of DEIB and business success, exploring topics including understanding heuristics and biases through an inclusive lens, fostering trustworthy and diverse referral sources, the importance of budling a diverse next-gen team, and how AI can help transform advisor practices.

Cetera's Connect2Impact series is exclusive to Cetera financial professionals, employees, and strategic partners. Visit to learn more about Cetera's diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging programs and initiatives.

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA

92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

