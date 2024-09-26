Land Dispute In Kurram: Six More Killed, Roads And Schools Remain Closed

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The violent clashes over a land dispute in Kurram district entered their sixth consecutive day, with fresh exchanges of heavy gunfire across Upper, Lower, and Central tehsils resulting in six more fatalities and ten injuries.

According to police, both sides continue targeting each other with small and large weapons, bringing the total death toll to 36, with over 80 people since the violence began. The intensity of the fighting has led to the closure of the Parachinar-Peshawar main road and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border, disrupting and movement.

The ongoing roadblocks have caused shortages of essential items, including food, fuel, and medicines, further worsening the situation for residents. Both private and public schools in the affected areas, including Parachinar City, have been closed for six days, severely impacting students' education.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud explained that efforts are ongoing for a ceasefire, with district administration, police, military leadership, and tribal elders working together to bring peace to the region.