Trump Highlights Tariffs as Key Campaign Policy

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has frequently touted tariffs on the campaign trail, claiming they would rejuvenate manufacturing, create jobs, control immigration, and help fund childcare, among other benefits.



Recently, he emphasized a new advantage: tariffs do not require congressional approval. "I don't need Congress, but they'll approve it," Trump stated at a campaign event in Smithton, Pennsylvania. "I'll have the right to impose them myself if they don't."

While some economists suggest that higher tariffs could boost certain sectors of U.S. manufacturing, they warn that the policy may reignite inflation, as importers might raise prices to cover tax payments. A potential trade war could negatively impact U.S. exporters and slow hiring.



Experts acknowledge Trump's accurate depiction of presidential authority in setting some tariffs, but they caution that his ambitious tariff agenda could test the limits of that authority, possibly leading to court challenges and congressional opposition with unpredictable outcomes.



MENAFN26092024000045016755ID1108719123