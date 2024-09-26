Sen. Sanders Seeks to Block USD20b Arms Sale to Israel
(MENAFN) Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday that he introduced legislation to block more than USD20 billion in U.S. arms sales to Israel, according to Sanders.
"Sending more weapons to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's extremist government is unacceptable," he said. He emphasized that American weapons are responsible for far too many civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, asserting that "sending weapons is not only immoral, it is also illegal."
The Senate will vote on the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) when it reconvenes in November. Sanders stressed that the arms export would violate the criteria outlined in the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Arms Export Control Act.
"There is a mountain of documentary evidence demonstrating that these weapons are being used in violation of U.S. and international law," he added.
