Restoration Builders Announces Massey Construction Group Voted Best Roofing Contractor Fort Myers 2024 By Community Choice Awards

RB Residential, Inc. ("Restoration Builders," "RB Residential" or "the Company"), a leader in residential and commercial roofing services, announces that its subsidiary, Massey Group, Inc., ("Massey," "Massey Construction" or "The Company") has been voted "Best Roofing Contractor Fort Myers 2024" in the acclaimed Community Choice Awards. This accolade celebrates the unparalleled commitment, craftsmanship, and customer service that Massey Construction Group has consistently demonstrated in the roofing industry.

The Community Choice Awards , which honor top local businesses for outstanding service and quality, conducted a detailed selection process. This included nominations from the community, customer reviews, and a careful examination of each candidate's qualifications. Massey Construction stood out, showcasing its exceptional dedication to high-quality service in the competitive roofing industry.

"We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award from the Community Choice Awards," stated John Lorenz, CEO of Restoration Builders. "Mark

Massey and his team deliver top-quality roofing services, and we are achieving the highest standard of customer satisfaction. Congratulations on earning this well-deserved recognition from our Florida community."

This recognition marks a milestone in Massey Construction Group, Inc.'s journey and adds to a growing list of accolades that the company and its parent, Restoration Builders, have received over the years. It is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the dynamic roofing industry.

About Restoration Builders

Restoration Builders was founded in 2017 to build a nationwide network of licensed contractors and service providers for the residential and commercial restoration industry. The company's mission is to protect and restore properties while delivering the highest level of service and standard of quality. For more information about Restoration Builders and its family of companies, please visit .

About Massey Construction Group

Massey Construction Group, operated by industry leader Mark Massey, has made a significant mark in the construction and roofing sector. Massey is known for its commitment to outstanding customer service and quality craftsmanship, as well as its loyal customer base and reputation for excellence. For further details on Massey's legacy and service offerings, please visit .

