Bihar News: 43 People, Including 37 Kids, Drown During Holy Dip To Mark Jivitputrika Festival

The Bihar on Thursday said at least 43 people, including 37 children, drowned and three others went missing while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds in separate incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival.

The drowning deaths were reported from 15 districts of the state during the festival on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred in East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts of the state.

On the occasion of the 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children and take holy dips.



“A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on,” a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.



The process of providing the ex gratia has begun and family members of eight deceased have already received it, the government said.



In Aurangabad district ̧ eight minors, including seven girls, drowned while taking a bath in ponds in two different villages during the festival.

Eight people drowned in two separate ponds in Kushaha village in Madanpur block and Itahat village in Barun block.

“The incidents took place when the victims along with their family members went to the ponds to take a holy bath on the occasion of 'Jivitputrika' festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children,” Aurangabad District Magistrate Srikant Shastri told PTI.



“Officials concerned immediately reached the spots and retrieved them from the ponds and took them to the nearest hospitals, where doctors declared them dead,” he said.



Officials of the district administration and police are further examining the matter.