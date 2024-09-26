Creatio Recognized In The Shortlisttm For No Code/Low Code For SAP Systems By Constellation Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Out of 40 solutions, only 8 were shortlisted -including Studio Creatio, each meeting a diverse and specific set of criteria

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been included in the Constellation ShortlistTM for No Code/Low Code for SAP Systems by Constellation Research. Constellation evaluated 40 solutions categorized in this market, and only 8 were shortlisted, among them Studio Creatio.Constellation Research guides leaders in using disruptive technologies to transform their business models and improve their processes. Products and services that make it to the Constellation ShortListTM have met the specific criteria for their category, established through direct client feedback, discussions with partners, customer testimonials, vendor evaluations, market share, and internal research.The shortlisted solutions met a diverse list of criteria, including some of the following requirements: vendors need to be dedicated to the no-code/low-code space, have a cloud-based offering, focus on business users as a key user constituency, demonstrate tangible AI-powered capabilities by latest Q1, 2024, and support the key EAP use cases of extend, integrate, and build, amongst others.Studio Creatio is a no-code platform to automate workflows and build applications with a maximum degree of freedom. It provides users with the freedom to own their automation. This is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that establishes a new era in business automation. Creatio extends its no-code functionality with advanced Gen AI integration to help organizations transform and innovate faster than ever before. The combination of Gen AI and No-Code enables organizations to accelerate the automation of workflows and increase the productivity and efficiency of their teams.Creatio's composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the re-usability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting the significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by the process of assembling applications with available blocks and components.Request a live demo of the award-winning Studio Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About Constellation ResearchAs an award-winning Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist analyst firm, Constellation Research serves leaders and organizations navigating the challenges of digital strategy, business-model disruption and digital transformation. Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, C-suite executives, board of directors, and its Constellation Executive Network of buy-side leaders to lead the way in research coverage and advise clients how to achieve valuable business results.

