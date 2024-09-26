(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Omniscient Health to offer specialized data science services to enhance and reduce administrative burdens for healthcare providers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omniscient Platforms and its affiliate, Omniscient Health (collectively, "Omniscient"), announced their launch today, resulting from the merger of CenturyGoal and Analyticar [] .

Omniscient offers practical, modern, and cost-effective solutions to enhance financial performance across industries, with specialized offerings for the healthcare sector, by rapidly deploying sophisticated digital platforms designed to drive substantial performance improvements.

Omniscient Platforms is focused on delivering cutting-edge data science services across industries through a unique data platform approach, facilitating rapid digital transformations.

By seamlessly integrating real-time data, it helps organizations swiftly develop comprehensive business intelligence (BI) functions and automate traditionally manual business processes.

This includes automating operating processes, providing real-time insights into business performance, and optimizing customer targeting and operational efficiency. Omniscient offers managed services for ongoing sophisticated data management and analytics support, ensuring clients receive continuous value beyond initial project implementation.

Omniscient Health offers specialized data science services tailored to the healthcare sector, leveraging deep industry expertise and proprietary solutions to enhance earnings and reduce administrative burdens for healthcare providers. This includes:

●Leveraging price transparency data to benchmark and negotiate pricing, improving net collections through revenue-cycle management tools

●Integrating healthcare information systems for centralized management and back-office processes

●Employing artificial intelligence to enhance clinical operations, including patient diagnoses and documentation

Omniscient is led by a team with deep expertise in tech, IT, business analytics, and data science, including PhDs, MBAs, CPAs and economists. This team has been instrumental in modernizing companies across various industries by providing innovative digital solutions that enhance business operations and efficiency.

With team members based in North America, South America, and Australia, the Omniscient team has a proven track record of achieving high-value outcomes through successful organizational transformations.

Following several years of working together to drive efficiency for healthcare providers and other businesses, this team has launched Omniscient Health. This data science-driven platform aims to improve healthcare providers' operational and financial performance by reducing administrative burdens and enhancing patient care, boosting their financial well-being and quality of life.

Digital operations are critical for success today, especially in healthcare, which has been slow to modernize. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) projects a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians in the U.S. by 2036. Meanwhile, in 2024, flat reimbursement rates and rising inflation are squeezing profits, while increasing administrative burdens and shifts toward value-based care add further pressure.

Omniscient Leadership

Omniscient's Co-founder and CEO, Meade Monger, is a growth-focused business development leader with extensive expertise across technology, IT, business, and economics. He holds an MBA, Master's degrees in IT and Economics, and is a CPA. Meade is currently completing a PhD in Healthcare Economics and a Master's in Healthcare Management.

Prior to founding Omniscient, Meade led a global consulting firm's digital practice, using his unique blend of technology, business, accounting, and economics expertise to drive digital transformations that deliver significant performance improvements for companies.

Thijn van der Heijden joins Omniscient as President of North America after serving as Chief Digital Officer at a national dental organization. He has led digital transformations for healthcare and other industries by implementing a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant platform that centralized business intelligence, streamlined billing, and automated FP&A processes. Thijn holds a Master of Science and PhD in Applied Physics, providing a solid foundation for developing innovative, data-driven healthcare solutions.

The other three founders include Argentina-based Nicolas Banchero, Ramiro Villar, and Australia-based Sergio Banchero.

Nicolas Banchero serves as Omniscient's President of South America. He has extensive experience in BI and strategic decision-making, having successfully led numerous BI reporting initiatives that provided critical insights resulting in significant operational optimization and performance enhancement for multi-billion-dollar corporations.

With an MBA and a degree in Information Systems Engineering, Nico has a wealth of experience from major consulting and technology firms, positioning him as a pivotal force in driving data-driven transformation.

Co-founders Sergio Banchero and Ramiro Villar bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Omniscient. Sergio is a distinguished data scientist with a background in advanced machine learning and a history of leading transformative projects at a global consulting firm. Ramiro, an expert in applied analytics and technology solutions, has developed data platforms and reporting systems to drive business success, with a background in Information Technology and Quantitative Finance from leading technology and consulting firms.

Stephanie Langeland is a member of the Omniscient leadership team serving as Vice President, Technical Data Project Management & Development. She will oversee the management and development of data projects, including design, engineering, and data science components, while also leading skills development initiatives for internal team members and client staff through career pathing and training programs. Stephanie is a senior data scientist with extensive experience in big data, data pipelines, and ML models, skilled in leading end-to-end data science projects and translating complex data into business insights. As a data science professor and mentor, she combines her industry expertise across consulting, media, government research, and insurance with her passion for education and career development.

Co-founder and CEO Meade Monger stated, "It's especially challenging for mid-sized and smaller healthcare providers, particularly in rural areas, to thrive in today's environment. Healthcare providers should be rewarded for delivering great patient care, not bogged down in administrative tasks. This is achievable with the right modern business and operational solutions." He added, "We're excited to continue the innovative work of Omniscient Platforms across industries and to launch Omniscient Health, which is dedicated to developing solutions that address the unique operational and financial challenges faced by healthcare providers. We believe our data-driven platforms will make a significant positive impact on their efficiency, quality of life, and financial success."

North America President Thijn van der Heijden commented,“We have assembled a team of experts in driving business value by deploying highly analytical data platforms. The team has developed a seamless blend of experts that work on-site with US clients with heavy direct collaboration with team members in South America. The resulting solutions are exceptional.”

South America President Nicolas Banchero added,“Our team of data scientists in South America are among the best globally, and combined with our network of relationships, we have created a new generation of data scientists that understand what it takes to drive business value. We know how to identify the opportunity or problem, define the scope with clarity, guide the problem-solving process with project management, and effectively translate solutions into actions and results.”

About Omniscient Platforms

Omniscient Platforms is a sophisticated data science company that provides comprehensive Earnings Management and Automation Solutions by rapidly developing a centralized data platform that integrates both internal and external company information. The Omniscient Data Platform (ODP) utilizes data lake technology to deliver near-real-time feeds from all data sources, creating a unified approach to managing and operating a business. By facilitating real-time earnings management, businesses gain immediate insights into their performance, while automation tools effectively target customers and streamline operational tasks, enhancing efficiency and decision-making.

The ODP is designed to be implemented within weeks, enabling companies to quickly establish a robust business intelligence (BI) system supported by a structured hierarchy of key performance indicators (KPIs). This agile development approach empowers business leaders to drive growth through dynamic, data-driven insights. Additionally, the company's solutions help clients transition away from costly and error-prone spreadsheet-based processes, allowing them to reallocate labor to value-added tasks through intelligent automation. By working smarter, companies can mitigate risks, boost productivity, and concentrate on strategic initiatives that promote long-term success.

About Omniscient Health

Omniscient Health is a healthcare data science company that addresses key challenges faced by healthcare providers in managing and operating their businesses, particularly when dealing with multiple facilities using different electronic medical records (EMR), practice management systems (PMS) and other information systems. By rapidly connecting these disparate systems into a single, comprehensive data platform within weeks, the company enables seamless data integration and real-time insights, allowing healthcare providers to operate more efficiently.

Additionally, the company helps providers benchmark their negotiated contract prices with payers by leveraging a proprietary data lake that includes all negotiated rates across every National Provider Identifier (NPI) in the U.S. for major healthcare insurers. The Collection Calculator solution developed by Omniscient Health identifies collection shortfalls within the revenue cycle function and quantifies reasons for the shortfalls, such as denial type areas of underpayment, and offers actionable solutions to address them. By automating routine clerical tasks and developing detailed profitability models, the company provides clear insights into earnings, empowering healthcare providers to optimize financial performance and reduce operational inefficiencies.

