Hallcon Welcomes Rob Antoniak As Vice President Of Business Development To Accelerate Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon Corporation, a leading provider of and infrastructure services in North America, is thrilled to announce its new Vice President of Business Development, Rob Antoniak. In this pivotal role, Rob will leverage his extensive expertise in strategic growth to drive Hallcon's expansion into new markets and enhance its innovative shuttle solutions, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and transportation cleaning services.

Prior to joining Hallcon, Rob served as the Chief Customer Officer at TripShot, a leading mobility operating system and fleet management software company, where he was instrumental in expanding and diversifying their customer base while achieving strong year over year growth. His leadership was crucial in navigating TripShot's successful recent startup exit, securing significant investments and driving market expansion into new verticals and international regions.

"We are excited to have Rob join the Hallcon team. His business development leadership represents a significant step forward for Hallcon as we expand our services to new regions and bring innovative new transportation solutions to the industry," said John R. Stoiber, President & CEO of Hallcon. "His innovative mindset aligns perfectly with our passion for adding value to our clients' transportation programs, and Rob will be instrumental in driving this vision forward to new clients."

Rob brings more than 20 years of strategic leadership and business development experience across various organizations in the transportation industry. As Chief Operating Officer at Valley Metro, Rob spearheaded the integration of autonomous vehicle technology and improved operational efficiencies while leading several key initiatives in transit technology, accessibility and transportation demand management. His previous roles as an entrepreneur, communications professional and public servant saw him forge strategic alliances in transportation, utilities and various other infrastructure markets.

"I am truly excited to join Hallcon, where innovation and excellence in transportation services are highly valued," said Rob Antoniak. "I look forward to collaborating with Hallcon's talented team as we develop strategies to enhance our clients' experiences while responsibly driving our growth into new sectors and markets. Together, we will also continue to lead the industry in sustainable transportation solutions."

Rob is active in organizations such as the Association of Commuter Transportation (ACT), the International Parking Management Institute (IPMI), the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), and more. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Public Relations from Northern Arizona University and a Certificate in Corporate Citizenship Management from Boston College.

About

Hallcon

Hallcon is a transportation and infrastructure services company focused on turnkey solutions for clients such as technology companies, manufacturers, railroads, universities, corporate business parks, hospitals and healthcare, airports, public transportation agencies, and more. The company provides essential transportation services, including shuttles, integrated command centers, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, transportation brokerage services, technology integration, data analytics and business intelligence, maintenance, cleaning, and rider experience enhancement. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Hallcon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED