(MENAFN) The Kremlin has strongly rebuffed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s assertion that Russia can be coerced into a peace agreement on Ukraine’s terms, labeling him as “delusional.” This statement comes in the wake of Zelensky’s recent address to the UN Security Council, where he argued that the ongoing conflict with Russia cannot be resolved through negotiations and that the only path to peace is through force.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted sharply, stating that attempting to impose peace on Russia is a “fatal mistake” and is simply unfeasible. He warned that such a perspective represents a “profound delusion” that could have serious repercussions for the Ukrainian government. Peskov emphasized that while Russia seeks peace, it insists that any agreement must ensure its security and fulfill the objectives of its military operations.



Zelensky visited the United States over the weekend to meet with President Joe Biden, various congressional leaders, and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, where he outlined his recently renamed ‘victory plan’ aimed at resolving the conflict with Russia. According to Zelensky, this initiative could potentially bring an end to hostilities by the end of the year, contingent upon rapid decisions from Washington and its allies to enhance military support for Ukraine.



Though details of the plan have not been publicly disclosed, reports from the Sunday Times indicate it encompasses four key elements: Western security guarantees for Ukraine akin to NATO’s collective defense principle, a continuation of military operations into Russia’s Kursk Region to leverage territorial negotiations, the provision of specific advanced weaponry from international partners, and financial assistance for Ukraine.



The stark contrast in positions between the Kremlin and Kyiv highlights the ongoing complexities of the conflict and the challenges ahead for achieving any form of resolution.

