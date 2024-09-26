Kelly Engineering® Named A Contingent Staffing Leader And Star Performer By Everest Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business recognized for significant impact and expansion of capabilities

TROY, Mich., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Engineering® has been named a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for US Engineering Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions. This marks the third consecutive year Kelly has been recognized as a Leader in the engineering category. Among the engineering staffing providers evaluated by Everest Group, Kelly earned the highest marks for vision and capability, which measure its ability to deliver services to clients successfully.



The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of US contingent workforce providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Providers are assessed in seven categories: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants.

“Kelly Engineering has further strengthened its position on Everest Group's US Engineering Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. It has emerged as a Leader and a Star Performer due to significant market impact and expansion of its capabilities in a volatile market,” said Priyanka Mitra, vice president, Everest Group.

“Its ability to cater to the needs of diverse industries and source talent for in-demand engineering skills, its significant investments to expand its offerings in the engineering managed services, and its robust upskilling and reskilling solutions such as Academy of Engineering, myKelly Coach, alongside its technology investments to enhance stakeholder experience, have solidified its position,” Mitra added.

Kelly Engineering specializes in recruiting expert engineering talent in industries like semi-conductors, industrial automation, automotive, medical devices, aerospace, energy, and chemical manufacturing. From statementworXTM, a suite of statement of work (SOW) solutions, to contract staffing, to direct hire, Kelly Engineering provides a full range of flexible, efficient services that allow clients to source top talent. Nearly 100% of Kelly Engineering's recruiters have an engineering background and on average place an engineering professional every 15 minutes.

“We know modern, cutting-edge companies achieve their vision through their people. We understand their needs and speak their language, and we deliver solutions that help them expand into new products and geographies,” Linda Stuit, vice president, Kelly Engineering, said.“We combine specialist expertise with an unmatched level of partnership and are proud our impact has been recognized by Everest Group.”

About Kelly® Engineering

Kelly Engineering creates expert talent solutions to solve the world's most critical challenges. As the fourth-ranked engineering staffing provider in the U.S., we connect thousands of engineers each year to careers on the cutting edge of their fields – from sustainable mobility and renewable energy to medical device and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. We give our clients a competitive edge by offering a full range of flexible workforce solutions, including a suite of statement of work (SOW) services called statementworX, contract staffing, and direct-hire. Visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn to discover what's next in engineering.

About Kelly ®

Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners, we connect jobs seekers around the world with meaningful work. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Visit kellyservices.com .

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.