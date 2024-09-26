Israeli Army Radio has reports Israeli Air Force has struck around 280 sites in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israeli has reported that the Israeli Air Force has struck around 280 sites in Lebanon since yesterday morning, as Hezbollah continues to launch rocket barrages into occupied territories. In a notable development, Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv for the first time since the outbreak of conflict on October 8, signaling a major escalation in hostilities between the two sides.



The Lebanese of Health has reported that Israeli bombardments in southern and eastern Lebanon resulted in 51 deaths and 223 injuries just yesterday. This brings the total casualties from the extensive Israeli military operations, which have continued for three days, to approximately 600 dead and nearly 2,000 injured, the majority of whom are civilians.



Hezbollah's recent strikes on the greater Tel Aviv area demonstrate an expansion of its operational range to more than 100 kilometers, highlighting its enhanced military capabilities. Concurrently, the Israeli military has conducted operations within Lebanon, including an unprecedented attack on a town in Mount Lebanon, located around 120 kilometers from the border. The Israeli forces asserted that they targeted several Hezbollah weapon depots in various villages and regions in southern Lebanon.



In a significant escalation, Hezbollah reportedly aimed its Qader-1 rocket at the Mossad headquarters on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. Additionally, Hebrew media reported a "very large" barrage of rockets from Hezbollah directed at towns in Upper Galilee. Israeli Army Radio indicated that 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the town of Safed.



One fortified residential building in Safed was hit and ignited, although no injuries were reported. The local fire authority has mobilized seven teams to combat fires in several areas of Safed caused by the rocket attacks. In light of the ongoing violence, officials have urged residents of Safed to remain close to shelters and fortified locations. As military actions intensify, the humanitarian impact and implications for regional stability are becoming increasingly urgent concerns.

