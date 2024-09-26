Zefr Announces Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement Capability For Its Misinformation Category On Youtube

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry-Leading AI-Powered Brand Safety & Suitability Solution Now Includes Zefr's Misinformation Measurement on YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, a global leader in brand suitability targeting and measurement, today announced the expansion of its AI-Powered Brand Safety and Suitability Verification solution on YouTube to include reporting for Zefr's industry-aligned misinformation category. Zefr's Brand Safety & Suitability Reporting on YouTube covers In-Stream and Shorts inventory across multiple campaign formats, including Video Action, Video Reach, Video View, Performance Max and Demand Gen, with twelve brand safety and suitability categories for reporting, including misinformation.

Continue Reading

Zefr's expanded Brand Safety & Suitability verification for the misinformation category leverages advanced AI-driven technology to accurately identify and measure content that it determines to be misinformation using industry-standard definitions. Zefr's misinformation reporting provides independent verification that complements YouTube's policies and procedures .

"Brands need assurance that their campaigns are not inadvertently appearing next to misinformation."

Post this

"Brands need assurance that their campaigns are not inadvertently appearing next to misinformation," said Rich Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Zefr. "Our misinformation measurement reporting capability empowers brands with additional confidence that their ads are placed in safe and suitable environments, further solidifying our longstanding commitment to transparency and brand safety."

By combining sophisticated AI with a human review process, Zefr provides unparalleled accuracy in content classification, allowing brands to make informed decisions and protect their reputation in dynamic social video environments.

"At IPG Mediabrands, we are committed to ensuring that our clients' media investments are safeguarded against the evolving challenges of today's digital landscape. With Zefr's misinformation reporting capability, we are providing our clients with an unparalleled level of assurance in their media placements. This partnership builds on our longstanding dedication to media responsibility, empowering our brand partners to confidently connect with target audiences in secure and transparent social media environments," said Dave Byrne, EVP Global Brand Safety & Privacy at IPG Mediabrands.

About Zefr

Zefr's products help brands understand, control, and optimize their media spend and where their ads show up on scaled content platforms including YouTube, Meta, and TikTok, reinforcing brand and industry values for responsible digital media according to industry standards. Zefr leverages a patented AI technology combining human cognition and scaled review with machine learning models to offer brands and agencies more accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions on the biggest video and social platforms.

For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Hank Kim























































[email protected]

SOURCE Zefr

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED