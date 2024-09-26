France Advocates For Brazil’S Permanent Seat On UN Security Council

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Emmanuel Macron, the French President, called for Brazil's permanent inclusion in the United Nations Security Council. He made this proposal during his address at the 79th UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.



Macron emphasized the need to expand the Security Council to promote global peace. He suggested that Japan and Germany should also become permanent members alongside Brazil.



The French leader urged for reforms in the UN system to address worldwide conflicts more effectively. proposed ending the veto power in cases of mass atrocities.



Currently, the five permanent members-USA, Russia, China, France , and the UK-hold veto rights on all votes. He stressed the importance of making the UN more efficient and representative.



The French President condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel that occurred on October 7, 2023. He mourned the loss of 48 French citizens in the incident.







While acknowledging Israel's right to defend its civilians, Macron called for a ceasefire agreement. Macron advocated for a two-state solution and the release of hostages on both sides.



He expressed concern over the prolonged war in Gaza and the high number of Palestinian casualties. The French leader deemed the deaths of many innocents unjustifiable.



France reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring security alongside Israeli and Palestinian authorities. Macron urged the Security Council to take a stance on creating a Palestinian state.



He also lamented the victims of Israel's attack on Lebanon, blaming Hezbollah for dragging the country into war. Despite his measured tone towards Israel, Macron demanded an end to the country's military offensives.



He warned that Israel cannot expand its operations into Lebanon without facing consequences. The French President's speech highlighted the complex geopolitical landscape and the urgent need for diplomatic solutions.

MENAFN26092024007421016031ID1108718285