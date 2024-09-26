Argentina to Export Gas to Brazil by March: A Game-Changer in South American Energy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's pipeline to Brazil will be ready in March, marking a significant shift in regional dynamics.



The system undergoes adaptation to pump gas in the opposite direction of its original design. This reversal will enable gas export to Brazil via Bolivia. The pipeline initially brought Bolivian gas to Argentina, flowing north to south.



Now, engineers modify equipment to reverse the flow, allowing northward movement. This change will facilitate gas export to northern Argentina and potentially to Bolivia.



From Bolivia, the gas could reach Brazil through the Bolivia-Brazil Pipeline (Gasbol) , owned by TBG . Completion is expected before next winter when Argentina's gas demand typically surges. The project aims to meet this increased need efficiently.







Market estimates suggest a feasible supply of around 4 million cubic meters per day. Argentina's energy sector restructuring involves reducing subsidies and encouraging private investment. These changes aim to modernize the industry and boost efficiency.



The government must consider internal prices and demand before finalizing export volumes to Brazil. Experts emphasized that private sector demand projections will guide export volumes.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Argentina and Brazil is expected in the coming weeks.



This agreement will establish a working group to address infrastructure development and commercial conditions for gas export. It may include rules for "regular and sustainable" natural gas exchange.

Argentina must also resolve export pricing issues. The gas supply to Brazil depends on factors like transport tariffs set by Bolivia. These complexities require careful negotiation and planning to ensure a smooth export process.



Chirillo clarified the MoU's role: "It's significant because we're facilitators for companies to do necessary things. Neither Brazil nor Argentina is committing funds." This statement underscores the collaborative nature of the project.



These gas export discussions occur amid strained relations between Brazil and Argentina. The election of Javier Milei as Argentina's president has led to a diplomatic cooldown. Milei has criticized Brazilian President Lula, calling him "corrupt and communist."

