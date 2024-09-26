Azerbaijani FM Informs His Finnish Counterpart On Progress Of The Normalisation Process
Date
9/26/2024 5:10:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
On September 25, 2024, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov met with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen during
the 79th session of the UN General Assembly,
Azernews reports.
The meeting included discussions on bilateral and multilateral
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland, including matters
arising from Finland's 2025 OSCE chairmanship and regional
issues.
It was noted that the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change could
create additional opportunities for collaboration.
The counterpart was provided with detailed information about the
current situation and realities in the region during the
post-conflict period, as well as the progress of the normalisation
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was emphasised that
ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenian
legislation and the rapid militarisation of Armenia are key factors
threatening the process of sustainable peacebuilding in the
region.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other
bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108717612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.