The Romans Selected For Wynn Resort Expansion To UAE

(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - The Romans has won the six-figure PR account for Wynn Resorts' $4 billion expansion to the United Arab Emirates, after a lengthy competitive pitch.



The global hospitality and entertainment brand has tasked the agency with handling PR, events and activations in eight markets for the build and launch of the Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), due to open in 2027.



Hubbed out of the UAE, the agency will manage the project across key markets in Asia, Europe, and MENA, including Saudia Arabia, working with its teams in London and Amsterdam.



Wynn Al Marjan Island will have 1,542 rooms and suites, 23 dining, lounge and bar options, and the region's first casino. The group recently announced it had acquired a further 70 square acres of additional land on Al Marjan Island for future development.



The agency's remit covers the build and launch of the fifth global Wynn resort, as well helping to tell the story of Ras Al Khaimah's evolution as a global tourism and entertainment destination; since the announcement of Wynn Al Marjan Island, numerous global hospitality groups have also committed to the area.



Joe Lipscombe, who joined The Romans as a partner to lead its UAE operation in February, said:“This is a mouthwatering partnership. Wynn is one of the biggest and most important entertainment and hospitality groups in the world, and its move to the region has captured worldwide attention. When the brand showed us the plan and ambition we were hooked. Not only will this development change the face of the country's hospitality sector, but it will also play a pivotal role in RAK's evolution as the nation's most loved Emirate.



“Despite the loaded hospitality and entertainment industry here in the UAE, Wynn is all anyone can talk about. We can't wait to get started.”



The Romans – named as PRovoke Media's creative agency of the year in EMEA - now has a global head count of more than 160, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, and Dubai. Its client list includes Unilever, Snapchat, Dove, Lidl and Binance .

