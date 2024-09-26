Sultan Appeals to Youth with Personalized Offers

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, 24 September 2024: Sultan Center Food Products Company today announced the launch of its innovative new digital features, along with personalized offers and services targeting Kuwait’s youth segment in its Sultan Express stores and Q-commerce service, Rush. This initiative aligns with Sultan’s plan to enhance shopping experiences for younger customers while keeping pace with global technological advancements in the retail sector.



Sultan CEO, Mr. Bassam Zantout, said: “At Sultan, we are committed to innovation and providing tailored offers and services for our younger customers. Our new 'Kanzee for GenZ' tier is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of this segment. By engaging with the younger generation, we are building a stronger future for Sultan. Our goal is to foster loyalty by offering products and services that seamlessly integrate into Gen Z’s fast-paced, modern, tech-savvy lifestyle.”



He added: “The youth segment is a significant and growing part of our customer base. We’re excited to launch these innovative digital updates today, aiming to attract more customers in the next year. We’re confident that this step will have a positive impact on our overall sales.”



Sultan’s “Kanzee for GenZ” tier program offers exclusive features tailored to younger customers, including 3% cashback in coins from their “Kanzee” loyalty program when shopping at Sultan Express stores or using “Rush” delivery service.



The program also offers exclusive coupons throughout the year and special “Kanzee Plus” coupons from youth-centric partners, such as entertainment venues, cafes, and restaurants. Sultan is actively expanding its partnerships to ensure rewards align with the interests of the new generation.



There are currently 30 Sultan Express stores, making it convenient for younger customers to find a nearby location from any point in Kuwait’s residential areas. These stores offer trendy and exclusive products such as fresh foods, snacks, protein bars, energy drinks, “Grab-and-Go” meals, and more, enhancing the shopping experience for the youth. The recently launched “Rush” delivery service ensures deliveries within 30 minutes, providing customers with a convenient, easy, and fast shopping experience.









MENAFN26092024002896002148ID1108717374