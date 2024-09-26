Pan Finance Announces The Q3 Award Winners Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global services landscape has been marked by significant volatility over the last quarter, driven by a combination of geopolitical tensions, fluctuating inflation rates, and mounting environmental challenges. While the U.S. and the U.K. have seen slight declines in inflation, the Euro Area is still wrestling with a gradual rise, further complicating economic recovery efforts. Across the globe, the interplay of unstable trade and relations, as well as the impact of extreme weather events have added layers of uncertainty, making capital allocation and investment decisions increasingly complex.

In this context of economic instability, Pan Finance Magazine's latest edition delves into a pressing and timely issue on the global stage: the role of immigrants in driving global trade and value creation. The Q3

cover story explores whether immigrants, often overlooked in economic narratives, are the unsung heroes behind much of the world's economic growth. Amongst many thought provoking pages, Pan Finance also takes an indepth look at key issues including the recent carry crash and the flashback it provokes, the impact of the crowdstrike outage on global markets and the ever-growing impact of AI on the financial services industry.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on a variety of topics by highlighting leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Chris Hilliard, CEO, Winnow Solutions stated , "We are incredibly honoured to be recognized as the Banking Compliance Solutions Provider of the Year by Pan Finance. This award is a testament to Winnow's commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions that help our clients navigate the complex landscape of regulatory compliance. As this is our first time receiving this recognition, it marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to empower organisations with cutting-edge compliance tools in 2024 and beyond."

"Paxon is pleased to receive the Financial Advisor of the Year Award for Asia Pacific.

This award recognizes our financial advisory role on over US$130 billion of social and economic infrastructure projects over the last 20 years. Paxon is a market leader in structuring and financing PPPs to deliver complex infrastructure. For Government clients, we optimise risk and project value to achieve long term community outcomes. For private sector clients, we deliver optimum bankability and funding structures, ensuring deals reach financial close. We look forward to serving our clients across Asia Pacific and the Middle East to deliver the next wave of social and economic infrastructure," remarked Michael Palassis, Managing Director of Paxon.

Juan Ignacio Maturana, CEO of Deuna said: "In a changing financial landscape, Deuna has become the digital solution that is transforming how Ecuadorians manage their finances. Beyond just being a simple application, it acts as a catalyst for inclusion and financial empowerment, democratising access to banking services and providing an intuitive and secure experience to users nationwide. We solved a problem in a simple way with our customer-centric approach. Deuna connects millions of Ecuadorians with a wide range of functionalities. Our commitment to technology, innovation, and data security has been crucial in building trust and adoption among users, establishing it as the leading digital wallet in Ecuador. By receiving this prestigious award, Deuna reaffirms its position as a change agent in the Ecuadorian financial ecosystem, driving inclusion and innovation to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all Ecuadorians."

Commenting on their awards, Stephan Hartzenberg, Group Director of PIM Capital said, "We are thrilled to be recognized for the effort and dedication exhibited by our entire team. Our business is thoroughly committed to serving our clients and it is pleasing to be selected among such a strong set of industry players in Mauritius. Our team is the heart of our organisation and it bears remembering that there is no substitute for an excellent team. We are privileged to have a group of extraordinary individuals who are committed to both each other and our clients."

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q3 2024 edition:

Absa Mauritius - ESG Innovator of the Year - Mauritius 2024

Absa Mauritius - Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Mauritius 2024

Allianz SE - Best Insurance Company - APAC 2024

Amberdata - Most Innovative Digital Asset Analytics Platform - USA 2024

Applica Corp.

- FinTech Digital Transformation Partner of the Year - LATAM 2024

Deuna - Most Innovative Digital Wallet - Ecuador 2024

Empower Wealth Advisory - Wealth Advisory of the Year - Australia 2024

HSBC Poland - Corporate Bank of the Year - Poland 2024

PAXON - Financial Advisory of the Year - Asia Pacific 2024

PIM Capital - Best Fund Administration Services - Mauritius 2024

TodayPay - Most Innovative Alternative Payment Solutions - USA 2024

Turnkey Trading Partners

- Best CFTC and NFA Compliance Consultancy - 2024

Winnow Solutions - Banking Compliance Solutions Provider of the Year - USA 2024

Worldremit

- Most Secure International Transfer App - United Kingdom 2024

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q3 2024



Featuring articles from:

William R. Rhodes , president of William R. Rhodes Global Advisers LLC, co-chair of the Bretton Woods Committee's Sovereign Debt Working Group, former chairman and CEO of Citibank, author of Banker to the World: Leadership Lessons From the Front Lines of Global Finance (McGraw Hill, 2011); John Lipsky , co-chair of the Bretton Woods Committee's Sovereign Debt Working Group, former first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund; Lynn Forester de Rothschild , CEO of E.L. Rothschild, founder and CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism; Lucrezia Reichlin , former director of research at the European Central Bank, is professor of economics at the London Business School.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability -

