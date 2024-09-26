Thermo King® Unveils Cutting-Edge Electric Refrigeration Solutions At IAA Transportation Show

(MENAFN- 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, September 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Thermo King® by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, unveiled a new lineup of electric refrigeration solutions designed to accelerate the industry's shift towards electrification. The company introduced these new products at this year's IAA show in Hanover, Germany, demonstrating its leadership in electric, hybrid and sustainable cold-chain technology, while also addressing the traditional needs of its customers.

“Thermo King's dedication to innovation and the decarbonization of the cold chain is unwavering,” said Claudio Zanframundo, president Thermo King EMEA Truck, Trailer, Bus and Global Marine, Rail and Air.“Our growing investment in technology, research and development has enabled us to provide fully qualified electric solutions across all transport segments, positioning Thermo King as an industry leader. At IAA 2024, we are demonstrating our capability to provide these solutions today, supporting the transition to low-carbon operations for commercial fleets leveraging multi-modal solutions.”

Making its world premiere at IAA, Thermo King's® new E-Series represents a leap forward in electric refrigeration for vans and trucks and feature advanced connectivity for real-time monitoring and energy management, ensuring optimal performance and reduced operational costs.

Thermo King's® Advancer A-500e Spectrum also made its debut at IAA and was recognized with the prestigious International Trailer Award 2025 in the Environment category. The A-500e Spectrum allows for precise multi-zone temperature control across various cargo types. The unit is powered by AxlePower, which can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 12 tons per year for distribution trailers.

Additionally, Thermo King won the ETM Awards Best Brand category with its Transport Management Systems with ThermoKare 24/7 Fleet Monitoring and received second place in the same category for its Trailer Refrigeration with A-500 Spectrum.

The new lineup is the latest examples of Thermo King's long-standing commitment to develop innovative transport refrigeration solutions that reduce carbon emissions and waste of food and pharmaceutical products in the cold chain. Solutions like these are helping Trane Technologies make significant progress toward its bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments , including the Gigaton Challenge , and its 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target. The company is first in its industry with near and long-term emissions reduction targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) .

For more information about the Thermo King solutions, please visit .

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies .

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit .