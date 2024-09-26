Ambassadors Commend Amir On Great Speech At UNGA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's speech underlines Qatar's consistent approach to responsible international leadership, commitment to working with the global community through the United Nations, and upholding international law, said Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar H E Neerav Patel.

Commenting on the Amir's speech at the opening session of 79th UNGA, the Ambassador said:“He rightly drew attention to catastrophic instability in the Middle East. We must have an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and a major humanitarian effort to address the dire situation inside the Gaza Strip.”

The Ambassador noted that Qatar's commitment to mediation is unwavering, and essential.“Doha's contributions to international peace, stability and sustainable development globally – from Venezuela to Ukraine continue to be vital.”

Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez said that it was a much awaited speech that showed Qatar's deep concern on the situation of violence in Gaza and Lebanon.“This horror must stop. Spain and Qatar are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and both countries have condemned Israeli's bombardments in Lebanon.”

The Ambassador added that the call by H H the Amir to all parties to refrain from all actions which could trigger a general escalation is fully justified.“Spain shares H H the Amir's view whereby the establishment of an independent Palestinian State is a fundamental part to reach peace in the region of the Middle East. That is the reason why Spain recently recognised the Palestinian State and has received credentials of the first full Palestinian Ambassador to Madrid.”

He added:“That is also why Spain is supporting the celebration of an International Peace Conference, aiming at the achievement of the two State solution.”

Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa said:“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiring and forward-looking speech delivered by Amir

H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at opening session of 79th United Nations General Assembly. His Highness' address emphasised Qatar's steadfast commitment to promoting enduring peace and sustainable development, particularly in conflict-affected regions. He eloquently highlighted Qatar's role as a trusted mediator, a committed development partner, and a provider of humanitarian assistance to those in need.”

The Ambassador further said:“Most notably, His Highness has placed human dignity at the heart of Qatar's international engagements, reaffirming it as the cornerstone for conflict resolution and development through the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes - a principle that resonates strongly with Thailand's own foreign policy values.”

Thailand and Qatar, he said, share aligned foreign policy goals, particularly in advancing sustainable development and promoting enduring peace through diplomacy and dialogue in accordance with international law.

“Thailand commends Qatar's dedication to sustainable development and peaceful conflict resolution in accordance with the UN Charter and its unwavering efforts to provide the much needed humanitarian support to regions devastated by conflicts and natural disasters. These efforts are essential in fostering global stability and human well-being.”

He added:“The Royal Thai Embassy remains committed to fostering closer collaboration and strengthening partnerships between Thai and Qatari agencies, contributing not only to global peace and stability but also to sustainable development. This partnership, rooted in mutual respect and common values, will bring tangible benefits to both our nations and serve the broader international community.”

Hailing the Amir's speech at UNGA, Ambassador of the Philippines to Qatar H E Lillibeth V. Pono said:“His Highness the Amir's speech before the UN General Assembly in New York resonates with the Philippines' longstanding policy of resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law. We also commend His Highness the Amir for his firm position on the importance of the rule of law.”

Together with Qatar, she said, the Philippines reaffirms the primacy of the rules-based international order as the overarching framework in finding immediate and just solutions to the various crises facing the world today.