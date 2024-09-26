Elemental Selects ION's Aspect To Power Its Metals, Battery, And Commodities Trading Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION , a leading global provider of commodity management solutions, announces that Elemental has selected ION's Aspect CTRM to optimize and expand its trading operations. Elemental specializes in sourcing, refining, and recycling strategic metals essential for sustainable technologies. The firm's decision to implement Aspect highlights the need for robust, agile solutions in today's rapidly evolving industrial materials and precious metals markets.

The metal trading landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with businesses facing growing pressure to manage market volatility, regulatory compliance, and sustainability demands. Elemental plays an important role in supplying essential materials for energy storage, electronics, and renewable energy – such as palladium, platinum, and rhodium. To maintain its competitive edge, Elemental requires innovative technology that integrates trading, risk management, and operational workflows. Aspect is a proven CTRM solution, offering the flexibility and scalability to meet these challenges.

Aspect, ION's metals solution, addresses the sophisticated needs of the global metals market. Elemental selected Aspect for its ability to support multi-commodity trading in metals, batteries, tolling, and platinum group metals (PGM). With real-time P&L monitoring, integrated workflows, and complete visibility across trading, risk, and operations, Aspect is a unified system that eliminates manual processes and simplifies decision-making. By consolidating data, enhancing risk management with VaR and stress testing, and supporting portfolio diversification, Aspect enables Elemental to manage volatility, optimize performance, and respond quickly to market disruptions.

Principia Consulting , a system integrator and business consulting provider, engaged on the Aspect implementation, working closely with ION and Elemental to ensure a fast and efficient deployment. This collaborative engagement allowed for a seamless transition, enabling Elemental to use Aspect's full capabilities in record time. With this successful deployment, Elemental is positioned well to optimize its trading processes, enhance visibility into market opportunities, and manage risk across its diverse portfolio.



Piotr Baszak, Head of Trading at Elemental , shared his enthusiasm for Aspect: "After a thorough selection process, Aspect was the clear choice to help us manage our metals, tolling, and PGM trading operations. Its intuitive interface and comprehensive functionality give us a competitive edge in this complex market. We're excited to realize Aspect's full potential as we grow."

Sunil Biswas, Head of ION Commodities , added: "Aspect is our CTRM solution for metals, designed to address the intricate and diverse challenges across the value chain. We're proud to support Elemental in expanding its trading capabilities. Our ongoing investment in Aspect ensures that the solution remains at the forefront of innovation, adapting to the ever-changing needs of the metals market."



Doug Gyani, CEO of Principia Consulting , stated: "By collaborating with Elemental's team and accessing Aspect's pre-configured metals-specific capabilities, we swiftly delivered a solution that addresses the complexity of the PGM supply chain, from origination through smelting, and refining, to settlement in the metals account."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit .



About ION Commodities

ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients with real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit commodities/ .



About Elemental

Elemental is a capital group originating from Poland, operating in the field of urban mining in over 35 countries across 4 continents. A global leader in the production of green platinum group metals (palladium, platinum and rhodium). Also, the largest European entity independent of smelters that processes electronic waste and recovers, among others: gold, silver and copper. The Group owns a state-of-the-art facility in Poland for recovering rare earth metals (lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese) from used Li-Ion batteries.

For more information, visit .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

