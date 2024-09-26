Clean Group Supports Paralympic Athletes Under NDIS Through Home And Commercial Cleaning Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clean Group supports Paralympic under NDIS with free home and commercial cleaning, empowering them to focus on their athletic goals.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Group, a leading provider of cleaning services across Australia, is proud to announce its newest initiative in support of Paralympic athletes under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). As part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, Clean Group will offer complimentary home cleaning services to Paralympic athletes to help them focus on their athletic pursuits while maintaining a clean and healthy living environment.

The initiative, hosted by Clean Group ( ), is designed to inspire and empower athletes, particularly those with disabilities, by alleviating some of the everyday challenges they face. Through this program, athletes will receive regular cleaning services, ensuring their homes are not only clean but also safe and conducive to their health and well-being.

Clean Group management commented, "We believe that athletes, especially those who inspire us through their resilience and determination, should be supported in every way possible. By offering home & commercial cleaning services to Paralympians under the NDIS, we are ensuring that their homes are one less thing to worry about, allowing them to concentrate on achieving their goals."

This initiative forms part of Clean Group's broader commitment to giving back to the community. In addition to supporting athletes through home cleaning services, the company is also expanding its reach by providing professional commercial cleaning services to organizations that support disabled athletes, ensuring that workspaces remain as pristine as their homes.

As part of this initiative, Clean Group will utilize eco-friendly products to minimize environmental impact, contributing to the company's ongoing sustainability efforts. Clean Group is committed to not only supporting individuals but also ensuring that its operations help protect the planet for future generations.

For more information about Clean Group's commercial cleaning services and their work under the NDIS to support Paralympic athletes, please visit .

About Clean Group

Clean Group is a leading cleaning services provider across Australia, offering professional cleaning for homes, offices, and commercial properties. The company prides itself on using eco-friendly solutions and providing exceptional customer service while actively supporting local communities through various corporate social responsibility initiatives. For more information, visit .

