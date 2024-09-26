Muslim Women Condemn Antisemitism In New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking event, the American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC ) and Muslim Women Speakers (MWS) were invited to speak at the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey's esteemed Scott Pazer's Memorial Speaker Series. This collaboration highlights the importance of shared values and the need for dialogue in fostering mutual understanding in an increasingly polarized America.Zeba Zebunnesa, a prominent executive at AMMWEC and an Ambassador of Peace, delivered a powerful message focused on peacebuilding. In her speech, she asserted,“I think if Muslims can turn their backs on radicalism and sectarianism and embrace the real philosophy of Islam & modernity, they will be the most humane and liberal religious community in the world!” Zebunnesa urged global citizens to demand the immediate release of all hostages and emphasized the importance of stopping the current ongoing conflict. She condemned the actions of terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbullah, stating,“Terrorist organization Hamas violated Islamic code of conduct on October 7th,” Zebunnesa raised pertinent questions about the silence of the Western media and feminist organizations regarding the violence against Israeli women perpetrated by Hamas, stating,“Israel alone is fighting everyone's war on terrorism in that region.” She cautioned that radicalization poses a substantial threat globally and called for“civilian diplomacy, unity, and having difficult dialogue & exchanges,” as essential steps toward achieving lasting peace.Soraya Deen, AMMWEC executive and President of Muslim Women Speakers, addressed the audience with an appeal for understanding the diversity within the Muslim community. She articulated three categories of Muslims: ordinary Muslims who live day-to-day lives without voicing their concerns; Islamists who seek to implement Islamic law but are not violent; and jihadists who resort to terror and violence to pursue their ambitions.“They are united in victimhood and invested in finding a victimizer and oppressor, someone to blame,” she remarked, emphasizing the baseless victimization of Jews within these narratives. Deen lamented the current crisis within the Muslim world, stating,“Our religious scholars and our Imams have failed us. They have failed Islam,” and went on to explain the shortcomings in the interpretation of Islam that have led to a troubling cycle of violence and misunderstanding. Responding to a question about the duty to protect Muslim women, she reiterated that the Muslim world is in urgent need of reform and reinvigoration. Anila Ali , a dedicated advocate for Muslims post-9/11, shared her journey working collaboratively with Jewish organizations to empower Muslim communities and assist refugees.“I'm fighting for the soul of Islam. First, Islam was hijacked on 9/11, then on October 7th, Allah's holy name was desecrated by Hamas terrorists. The atrocities committed against innocent Israelis started this war, not Israel,” she stated unequivocally.“There is no justification for these crimes against Islam and every moral value we hold as human beings was violated on October 7th," she asserted.The AMMWEC team concluded the event by calling on the Jewish community to join them in a united front.“AMMWEC believes in an America where Muslims fight antisemitism and Jews fight against Islamophobia, and together they fight hate,” Ali affirmed.AMMWEC acknowledged Laura Freeman, Managing Director of Marketing and Communications at JFNNJ, for her efforts in elevating Muslim women's voices in the fight against extremism and antisemitism. AMMWEC and MWS thank Donna Weintraub for her skilled moderation of the panel discussion.This event forms part of AMMWEC's ongoing commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue and understanding.To learn more about AMMWEC's mission, sign the manifesto at , or support their work by donating at .**About AMMWEC:** The American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is dedicated to promoting peace, building community, and empowering women across diverse faiths.Through impactful dialogues and initiatives, AMMWEC aims to bridge gaps and dispel misconceptions in our increasingly divided global society.For further information, visit our website at or contact us directly at ....

