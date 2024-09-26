Highly-Functional Material Week Tokyo Returns With New Addition: 1St Green Process JAPAN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TOKYO, Japan - Highly-functional Material Week Tokyo returns for its 15th edition introducing an exciting new feature-the 1st Green Process JAPAN Expo, a material factory decarbonisation show-alongside its seven existing specialised shows from 29-31 October 2024 at Makuhari Messe, Japan



Following a successful run in 2023 with over 910 exhibitors and more than 43,000 attendees, the event has firmly established itself as a premier for developments in high-performance materials



As Japan strives to meet its ambitious target of "Carbon Neutrality by 2025," industries are under increasing pressure to reduce CO2 emissions and adopt sustainable production methods. Recognising this urgency, the 1st Green Process JAPAN Expo will focus on decarbonising material factories across key sectors, including iron and steel, chemicals, ceramics, cement, paper, pulp, and non-ferrous metals.



This new exhibition will showcase a wide range of decarbonisation technologies, covering everything from sustainable fuels and manufacturing processes to entire factory systems. The event aims to present the materials industry with practical, innovative solutions for reducing its carbon footprint while maintaining high efficiency and performance.



In addition to the launch of the 1st Green Process JAPAN Expo, Highly-functional Material Week, organized by RX Japan, will continue to feature seven other specialized exhibitions: FILMTECH JAPAN, PLASTIC JAPAN, METAL JAPAN, CERAMIC JAPAN, Adhesion & Bonding Expo, Paint & Coating JAPAN, and the Sustainable Material Expo.



With eight shows now under one roof, the event offers a comprehensive view of high-performance materials, from plastics and metals to ceramics and adhesives. The introduction of the Green Process JAPAN Expo further reinforces the event's status as Japan's leading exhibition for professionals eager to stay at the forefront of the materials industry, while addressing environmental challenges.



"With the global push towards sustainability and Japan's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, we recognised the need for an exhibition dedicated to decarbonising material production,” says Yumi Nozaki, RX Japan Chief Int'l Marketing at Material Week Tokyo.“Green Process JAPAN was introduced to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly technologies. By diversifying the scope of the exhibition, we aim to position Highly-functional Material Week as a comprehensive platform for all sectors of the material industry."



Visitors to the new expo can expect to see a variety of products aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of material factories, including 100% plant-derived glycol, alumina ceramic components, additives for rPET, rPP, and rPE like NEXAMITE®, carbonised PI film, and systems for functional film drying.



The exhibition will feature leading industry players showcasing their latest advancements, including EPSON, Taikisha, A-Lumen Machine, 3D Controls, Brückner Servtec, and many more.



Highly-functional Material Week Tokyo will be held concurrently with Photonix, an International Laser & Photonics Expo, and FINETECH JAPAN, an International Electronic Display Industry Expo. These simultaneous events will allow visitors to explore a broader array of technologies and products, offering enhanced networking and business opportunities across multiple industries.



Visitors are encouraged to register early at the Highly-functional Material Week official website.

