Royal Court Chief Meets Youth Delegation From Balqa

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi met on Sunday with a youth delegation from Balqa and reviewed Jordan's positions and King Abdullah's efforts to support the people of the Gaza Strip, stop the brutal Israeli aggression against them, and ensure the continuous delivery of relief and humanitarian aid.

Issawi, during the meeting held at the Royal Hashemite Court, stressed that Jordan's historical supportive stance towards the Palestinians is firm and unchanging, according to a Royal Court statement.

He added that the Kingdom will not accept, under any circumstances, any settlement of the Palestinian issue at the expense of its national interests, nor any solution that does not fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

He stressed that His Majesty has not and will not spare any effort to stop the Israeli assault on the besieged strip, end the suffering of its people, communicate with all parties and international partners to stop the aggression, and protect civilians.

Issawi referred to the airdrops of medical and relief aid to the people in Gaza, carried out by the Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, highlighting the participation of His Majesty in these operations.

The Royal Court chief said that Jordan stands firmly against the collective punishment and blatant violations suffered by the people in Gaza and the West Bank, as expressed by King Abdullah through his discussions, statements, tours, and contacts with various leaders and heads of the international community.

He highlighted the important role of Her Majesty Queen Rania, through global media, in clarifying the horrific crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and the humanitarian suffering they endure.

Issawi also pointed to the commendable efforts and stances of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, and the bravery of HRH Princess Salma in participating in one of the airdrop operations for medical aid in Gaza.

He also stressed the importance of Jordan's role in preserving the historical and legal status quo of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The attendees expressed their appreciation and pride in the honourable positions of His Majesty and his intensive and continuous efforts to stop the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and to ensure the flow of aid to the people in Gaza.

They emphasised the importance of the Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem in protecting and preserving their Arab identity in the face of the assaults practised by Israel.

The delegates highlighted the importance of the youth's role in showcasing Jordan's renaissance and humanitarian message, defending its steadfast positions, and supporting His Majesty's efforts in the development and modernisation process.