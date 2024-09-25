Roots And Modernity Exhibition Opened In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and of Sharjah, on Wednesday officially opened the "Roots and Modernity: Contemporary Mediterranean ArabArt" at the Sharjah Art Museum.

The inauguration was attended by HRH Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, President of the Royal Society of Fine Arts, HRH Princess Rajwa bint Ali, Vice President; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Relations Department; and Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, of Culture; Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation.

Also present were the Head of the Sharjah Museums Authority - Sharjah Art Museum, Khalid Khreis, Director General of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts; representatives from the Embassy of Jordan in UAE and numerous officials, heads, and directors of government and diplomaticentities, in addition to art enthusiasts and artists.

During his tour of the exhibition, the Ruler of Sharjah listened to an explanation from Dr. Khalid Khreis, Director General of the Jordan National Gallery, about the artists and their works featured in the exhibition.

He highlighted the diversity, connections, and influences that unite contemporary Arab artists from the Mediterranean region including countries like Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

This exhibition, titled "Roots and Modernity: Contemporary Mediterranean Arab Art", is the result of a collaboration between the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts and the Sharjah Museums Authority - Sharjah Art Museum.

The exhibition showcases the works of a selected group of artists, spanning from the pioneering generation to the post-pioneering generation.

It covers various kinds of visual arts, including drawing and painting, printmaking, ceramics, and sculpture, featuring a total of 86 artworks representing 62 female and male artists. Their works vary in themes, techniques, styles, and tendencies, reflecting a rich diversity in contemporary Arab art.

On the occasion of the exhibition's opening, Khalid Khreis, Director General of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts and curator of the exhibition, delivered a lecture on Saturday, September 21, at Sharjah Art Museum.

He explained the exhibition, introduced the Jordan National Gallery and its role in supporting and promoting art, and outlined its ongoing and future programs and projects.

Khreis also guided the audience on an artistic tour of the exhibition, introducing the exhibited works and providing information about the artists behind them.

The exhibition will continue at Sharjah Art Museum until 24 November 2024.