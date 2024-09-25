Egypt's Environment Minister Joins Preparatory Meetings Of COP29

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, participated in the ministerial meeting of informal consultations for bilateral parties to select them among the bilateral parties to facilitate the negotiation processes by the presidency of the upcoming climate in Azerbaijan.





The meeting was organized by Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and President of the Climate Conference COP29, as part of the activities of the Climate Week held at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, from 22 to 29 September. Chris Bowen, Australian Minister of Environment, also attended the meeting.





During the meeting, the Minister of Environment stressed that the 79thConference of the Parties on Climate Change is a decisive test for the Paris Agreement and global climate action and cooperation, as the main priority of the conference is to agree on a new, fair and ambitious collective quantitative goal on climate finance that is consistent with the needs and priorities of the parties from developing countries.





Fouad stressed the need to make progress on the technical and political fronts, which are necessary efforts to achieve a successful outcome at the conference, noting that significant technical progress has been achieved in the deliberations of the Technical Expert Group over the past two years.





The Minister of Environment pointed out the importance of bilateral meetings and consultations, as they will aim to create a mutual understanding between ministers of the current status of negotiations and priorities and to bring viewpoints closer together, to push efforts forward before the start of the conference.





She further explained that the first informal consultative session will begin next Friday in New York, with the participation of officials responsible for climate finance, namely Yasmine Fouad, the Egyptian Minister of Environment, and Chris Bowen, the Australian Minister of Environment.