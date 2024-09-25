Top Events Of The Day: PM To Inaugurate Pune Metro, Diffusion Engineers IPO, Amazon Great Indian Festival And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events of the Day: Today's global stage is set for high-stakes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Joe Biden, presenting his victory strategy and discussing continued US support. Prime Narendra Modi is visiting Pune today to inaugurate the city's new underground metro corridor. leader Rahul Gandhi is beginning his Haryana election campaign with rallies in Assandh and Barwala today. Meanwhile, in Japan, the world watches as Iwao Hakamada, the longest-serving death row inmate, awaits a verdict that could end his 46-year ordeal or seal his fate.

Zelenskyy to meet Biden during crucial US visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US President Joe Biden today. During the visit, Zelenskyy plans to present his victory strategy and discuss continued US support for Ukraine . Apart from Biden, Zelenskyy will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, members of Congress, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He will also address the United Nations General Assembly and engage with representatives from US defence and energy companies.

Modi to sound poll bugle at the Maharashtra public rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Pune on September 26, where he is expected to kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls with a public rally at SP College Ground.

Diffusion Engineers IPO

The Diffusion Engineers IPO is scheduled to open for public subscription on September 26, 2024. The company, known for its expertise in heavy machinery repair and reconditioning services, is attracting significant interest following its successful anchor book allocation.

PM Modi to inaugurate Pune underground metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Pune today to inaugurate the city's new underground metro corridor, linking Civil Court to Swargate. This development is expected to boost Pune's urban transport infrastructure significantly. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the metro's extension from Swargate to Katraj. Other key initiatives include the launch of a memorial at Bhide Wada, marking the site of India's first female school founded by Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule.

Melania Trump's first interview in over two years

Former US First Lady Melania Trump is set to give her first interview in two years on Fox News's 'Fox & Friends' today. In the interview, Melania will discuss the Trump campaign's strategy, her new book Melania, and other current issues, including the assassination attempt on her husband. As Donald Trump faces a challenging race against Vice President Kamala Harris, this interview marks a significant return to the public spotlight for the former First Lady.

Rahul Gandhi to kick off Haryana campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is beginning his Haryana election campaign with rallies in Assandh and Barwala today. His campaign follows a reconciliation between rival state leaders Bhupinder Hooda and Kumari Selja, mediated by the central Congress leadership. Haryana will go to the polls on October 5, with results expected on October 8.

Delhi Assembly special session begins

The Delhi Assembly will begin a special two-day session today, where Chief Minister Atishi is expected to address the house for the first time as its leader. Although the session's agenda has not been finalised, Atishi is expected to discuss key issues affecting Delhi and propose solutions for the future.

Japan's longest-serving death row inmate

Iwao Hakamada, the world's longest-serving death row inmate, will learn today whether he will face execution or finally be acquitted. After 46 years on death row and a decade after securing a retrial for his murder conviction, the 88-year-old former boxer awaits the verdict in a case that has raised international concerns about Japan's justice system.