Monteleone Law Offices Warns Drivers Of Aggressive Driving Increase In Idaho

Car accident in Eagle, Idaho

Idaho sees surge in aggressive driving incidents. Attorney Jason Monteleone warns of dangers, urges caution. 40% of fatal crashes involve aggressive behavior.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Monteleone of Monteleone Law Offices, P.L.L.C. , is a seasoned personal injury attorney who focuses on motor vehicle accidents.He wants to bring attention to the community of the alarming rise in aggressive driving incidents across Idaho. As road safety becomes a growing concern, Monteleone emphasizes the importance of driver awareness and caution to prevent accidents and protect lives.The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) reported that nearly 40 percent of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior in 2022. To further indicate the significant uptick in aggressive driving behaviors, their preliminary data showed that there were over 14,000 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho the same year.These dangerous actions have led to a surge in traffic accidents and fatalities, putting countless drivers at risk.“The increase in aggressive driving is a serious issue that demands immediate attention,” Monteleone asserts.Data provided by the Idaho Transportation DepartmentWe can see that for 2022 and 2023, aggressive driving made up for roughly the same number of total crashes in Idaho. Furthermore, in both years about 40 percent of fatal crashes were attributed to aggressive driving. We can see from the data available so far in 2024 that the trend looks to be continuing.In 2022, law enforcement provided additional mobilizations of officers on patrol in an effort to combat aggressive driving. Aggressive driving not only endangers lives but also carries with it heavy legal repercussions. For instance, drivers involved in such incidents may face hefty fines, license suspension, and even criminal charges with fines up to $1,000 or six months in jail. However, if injury or a fatality is involved, these repercussions can be much more severe. Monteleone Law Offices is dedicated to representing victims of aggressive driving, ensuring they receive the justice and compensation they deserve.“Our goal is to hold reckless and aggressive drivers accountable and support those affected by their actions,” Monteleone states.There are many contributing factors to aggressive, reckless, and inattentive driving. Despite the lower traffic accidents and deaths reported after the pandemic, now that people are back on the road, some drivers are driving more erratically and displaying more risky behavior such as speeding, running red lights, and driving under the influence.Increased breakthroughs in driver-assist technologies, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, may also contribute to distracted driving. These technologies, while intended to enhance safety, can lead to over-reliance and reduced attention from drivers. The implications of technology on driving behavior suggests that the convenience and perceived security provided by these features can inadvertently encourage risky driving practices.Monteleone advises drivers to stay calm and composed behind the wheel, avoiding any behaviors that could escalate into aggressive driving. Drivers should remain vigilant, especially under stress and in traffic, while understanding that technology won't save you from everything on the road.“Patience and vigilance are key to maintaining road safety,” he emphasizes. Monteleone also urges the community to report aggressive drivers to local authorities, contributing to safer roads for everyone.About Monteleone Law OfficesMonteleone Law Offices in Boise, Idaho has a proven track record of successfully representing clients involved in aggressive driving accidents. They have decades of experience successfully representing clients involved in motor vehicle accidents. With extensive experience in handling car, truck, and motorcycle accident cases, they have secured substantial settlements and verdicts for their clients.Their expertise ensures that victims receive the compensation they deserve for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages. The firm is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal support, guiding clients through every step of the legal process to achieve justice and financial recovery.

