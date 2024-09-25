US Stocks Mixed As Investors Await Key Economic Data And Fed Insights

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital.

"The US opened mixed today, following a higher close yesterday where the and the Industrial Average edged slightly higher. The market could continue to benefit from optimism fueled by last week's rate cut from the Reserve and the dovish comments from Fed members during the week as well as expectations of additional rate cuts.

However, investors could remain cautious ahead of new economic data releases. Investors are awaiting GDP growth data tomorrow in addition to the comments of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other members for further insights into the central bank's monetary policy outlook. Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data could also affect sentiment.

Mega-cap stocks opened with a mixed performance. Investors could focus on Alphabet and Microsoft after Google filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission, accusing Microsoft of using unfair licensing contracts to compel customers to use its cloud services.

At the same time, the semiconductor industry was seeing positive developments with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTL) rising. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is set to report earnings after the market close, which may impact semiconductor stocks in the next trading session."

