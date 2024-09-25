One Person Killed As Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region From Tank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Mykhailivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region from a tank, killing a 72-year-old man.

Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudi announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Death toll of Kharkiv house bombing rises to four as another body found under rubble

This evening, Russian hit the village with a tank. Several residential buildings were destroyed.

"Unfortunately, a 72-year-old man suffered fatal wounds," Prokudin said.