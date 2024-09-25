(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market size is estimated to grow by USD 140.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

3.68%

during the forecast period. Growth in air traffic

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

shift from using conventional incandescent lights to LED and solar-powered LEDs

However,

increasing competition

poses a challenge - Key market players include Abacus Lighting Ltd., ADB Safegate BV, Airport Lighting Specialists, Amglo Kemlite Laboratories Inc., Astronics Corp., Atg airports Ltd., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Halliday Lighting Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., OCEM Airfield technology, OSRAM Licht AG, Sealite Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, Signify NV, SPX Technologies Inc., TKH Group NV, Tungsram Operations Kft, Velocity Airport Solutions, and Vosla GmbH. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global commercial airport lighting market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Commercial Airport Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 140.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Key companies profiled Abacus Lighting Ltd., ADB Safegate BV, Airport Lighting Specialists, Amglo Kemlite Laboratories Inc., Astronics Corp., Atg airports Ltd., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Halliday Lighting Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., OCEM Airfield technology, OSRAM Licht AG, Sealite Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, Signify NV, SPX Technologies Inc., TKH Group NV, Tungsram Operations Kft, Velocity Airport Solutions, and Vosla GmbH

Market Driver

LED lighting is a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution for commercial airport lighting . Compared to traditional halogen, fluorescent, and incandescent lights, LED lights use approximately 50% less electricity and can last up to 30,000-50,000 hours or more. LED lights provide instant 100% brightness and do not emit infrared radiation or ultraviolet radiation. Solar LED lighting, which converts sunlight into electrical energy, is an eco-friendly alternative. Airports are transitioning from conventional lighting systems due to LED lights' extended lifespan, low maintenance, and environmental benefits. Solar LED lighting offers better visibility, improved light output, and is free of hazardous materials like mercury. This shift towards LED and solar LED lighting is expected to save airports substantial electricity costs and drive market growth.

The Commercial Airport Lighting Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing passenger traffic and the modernization of airport infrastructure. Airport operators are focusing on innovative lighting systems, such as solar power LEDs, to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Existing airports are under pressure to expand and reach full capacity, leading to a decline in the use of conventional incandescent lights and an emphasis on LED lighting for both terminal buildings and airfield lighting. New airports and construction projects are also adopting LED-based airfield lighting and wireless power concepts. Preventive maintenance is a priority to ensure airport connectivity and maintain a healthy rate of growth. The aviation industry's expanding capacity, especially in large and civil airports, is driving the market's accelerating growth. Small airports are also experiencing rapid growth, and subsidies may be necessary to meet the increasing demand for civil aviation capacity. Ground traffic and aircraft infrastructure are also key considerations in airport lighting strategies.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The commercial airport lighting market is experiencing heightened competition due to the entry of new players and technological advancements. Established companies face pricing pressures and shifting market dynamics, necessitating continuous innovation and improvement to maintain market share. Investment in research and development is crucial to stay competitive and meet evolving customer demands. Operational efficiency and cost reduction are also essential for success. Failure to address these challenges may result in decreased profitability and market dominance. Consequently, vendors must continually enhance their offerings to stay ahead of the competition. This competitive landscape is anticipated to present a significant challenge for the commercial airport lighting market during the forecast period. The Commercial Airport Lighting Market is experiencing growth due to increasing passenger traffic and the emphasis on expanding existing airports and constructing new ones. However, challenges such as the decline of conventional incandescent lights and the need for energy-efficient LED-based airfield lighting, wireless power concepts, and preventive maintenance are putting pressure on the aviation strategy. Existing airports are reaching full capacity, requiring funds for construction and connectivity. The rapid growth of small airports and the surge of energy consumption in Airside lighting call for a focus on energy-efficient solutions like energy-efficient LED lighting. The installation and maintenance of these systems present challenges, but built-in intelligence, retrieval of data, and performance prediction can help streamline airport operations. The market is accelerating with a healthy rate, with large civil airports and civil aviation capacity at the forefront. Subsidy standards and ground traffic are also factors to consider in this expanding market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This commercial airport lighting market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 LED lighting 1.2 Non-LED lighting



2.1 Landside

2.2 Airside 2.3 Terminal side



3.1 APAC

3.2 Middle East and Africa

3.3 Europe

3.4 North America 3.5 South America

1.1

LED lighting-

The global commercial airport lighting market is witnessing significant growth, with LED lighting being the largest segment in 2023. This trend is projected to continue, as LED technology's energy efficiency is driving the transition from traditional lighting. LED lights offer numerous benefits, including longer lifespan, lower energy consumption, and reduced maintenance requirements. At airports, LED lighting is used extensively for runways, taxiways, aprons, terminals, and parking lots. The energy savings and safety advantages of LED lights make them an attractive choice for airport operators. With a lifespan of over 50,000 hours and 90% less power consumption compared to incandescent bulbs, LED lighting is a cost-effective and reliable solution for airport lighting needs.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Commercial Airport Lighting Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing passenger traffic and the modernization of airport infrastructure. Airport operators are investing in advanced airport lighting systems to enhance safety, improve connectivity, and provide better passenger experience. Existing airports are under pressure to expand and reach full capacity, leading to the construction of new terminals and runways. Energy consumption is a major concern, with the shift from incandescent lights to solar power LEDs reducing energy consumption and maintenance costs. Preventive maintenance is essential to ensure the longevity of these systems. Revenues in the market are expected to decline in the short term due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel. However, the long-term outlook remains healthy, driven by aviation strategy and funds allocated for airport expansion projects.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Airport Lighting Market is experiencing accelerating growth due to increasing passenger traffic and a focus on modernizing airport infrastructure. Airports are emphasizing the use of innovative lighting systems, such as LED lighting and LED-based airfield lighting, to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Existing airport infrastructure is being upgraded with energy-efficient LED lighting for passenger service areas and airside lighting. Wireless and contactless power concepts are gaining popularity for installation and maintenance challenges. Preventive maintenance is crucial to ensure the longevity of these systems. The decline in conventional incandescent lights is a short-term trend, as funds for airport construction and expansion continue to be a pressure point for airport operators. New airports and civil airports are expanding to meet civil aviation capacity standards, while small airports experience rapid growth. The busiest airports are investing in advanced lighting systems to streamline airport operations and improve connectivity. The market is expected to continue its healthy rate of growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product Type



LED Lighting

Non-LED Lighting

Application



Landside



Airside

Terminal Side

Geography



APAC



Middle East And Africa



Europe



North America South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED