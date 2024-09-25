Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 35 Palestinians In West Bank Raids
Israeli Occupation forces arrested at least 35 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs Authority and Palestinian Prisoners Club reported Wednesday. Among those detained was a woman allegedly taken as a hostage, along with several individuals who had recently been released, many of them previously held under administrative detention.
The arrests occurred in multiple governorates and were accompanied by large-scale military incursions. Witnesses reported brutal beatings, field interrogations, and threats against detainees and their families, as well as extensive damage to homes during the raids.
According to Palestinian officials, since the onset of the recent escalation of violence, the number of arrests in the West Bank and East Jerusalem has surpassed 10,900. The surge in detentions is seen as part of a broader effort by Israeli authorities to suppress growing resistance in the occupied territories.
