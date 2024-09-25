Swiss Minister Warns Of Conflicts And Climate Change At UN
At the UN General Assembly in New York, the defence Minister expressed concern about human rights violations and a“blatant disregard for internationally recognised borders” around the world.
Since 2002, the year Swiss voters decided to join the UN,“the world has changed, but not our principles”, said Amherd on Tuesday during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
“Force risks taking precedence over law, and the use of force has increased considerably,” she warned.“The world must not be divided into blocs. This means we must be prepared to negotiate with all major regions of the world.” International law must always be the basis for efforts to promote peace and security, she added.
Amherd, who currently holds Switzerland's rotating presidency, cited conflicts and violations of humanitarian law in Myanmar, Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan. She mentioned the need for ceasefire resolutions in Gaza and Sudan in particular.
“It is urgent that these resolutions be implemented and respected. We also urge an immediate return to a total cessation of hostilities on both sides of the Blue Line [which marks the Lebanese-Israeli border as well as Lebanon's border with the Golan Heights],” she said.
Amherd also deplored the heavy toll paid by civilian populations in conflict zones and underlined Switzerland's commitment to promoting peace.
