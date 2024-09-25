(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) A2Z and Nayax Capital Sign Framework Agreements to Enable Global Financing for the Sale or Lease of Cust2Mate Smart Carts Integrated with Nayax's Solutions

TEL AVIV, IL, Sept 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp . ("A2Z") (NASDAQ:AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative solutions, today announced it has signed global framework agreements with

Nayax Capital, ("Nayax Capital"), whereby Nayax Capital will enable financing for the sale or lease of Cust2Mate smart carts enabled with Nayax's complete solution.

This announcement is further to the company's press release on September 10, 2024 announcing the formation of a joint venture with Nayax Ltd. to mutually promote the sales of A2Z Cust2Mate's smart cart solution integrated with Nayax's payment solution for on-cart payments. The joint venture announcement can be read her .

Under the terms of the framework agreements, Nayax Capital will enable retailers to pay or lease the Cust2Mate smart carts that are sold as part of a comprehensive solution, which includes Nayax's payment, management and loyalty solution, in monthly installments. The framework agreements cover the A2Z Cust2Mate's smart carts, charging solutions, and IT infrastructure upgrades, as needed, for customers around the world including Europe, North America and Latin America. Any financing extended is subject to individual terms and conditions and approval by Nayax Capital and is non-recourse to A2Z.

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z, stated,“We have teamed up with Nayax Capital to help merchants grow by making it easier for retailers around the globe to adopt our smart cart solution. With a readily available financing option, approved retailers can move quickly to implement our smart carts and begin realizing tangible benefits to their operations and improve the shopping experience for their customers.”

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The Company is transforming brick-and-mortar retail with innovative smart shopping cart solutions that digitize the in-store shopping experience. The proven-in-use, friendly, sensor rich, AI driven carts enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, minimize shrinkage, optimize retailers' operations and enable new business models. The smart carts streamline in-store shopping by enabling in-cart scanning and payment, allowing users to bypass checkout lines while alleviating labor shortages. Retailers can optimize merchandising, store layouts and promotions from data-driven insights, while shoppers get real-time information and personalized offers, turning a necessary chore into a fun and rewarding experience.

For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ) and its subsidiary, Cust2mate Ltd., please visit, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including whether the referenced patent will be granted. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. As a global leader in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve its customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit



