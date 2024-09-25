ADH Unveils MUSE Phase In Nyoum Mostakbal At Cityscape

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Arab Developers Holding (ADH) (stock code ARAB on the Egyptian Exchange) is set to participate in the 2024 Cityscape Exhibition, from September 25 to 28 at the Egypt International Center. This aligns with ADH's strategy of engaging in major exhibitions as part of its Strategy to enhance sales growth and attract new customer segments.

ADH will showcase a diverse range of residential and commercial units of various sizes across its projects in East and West Cairo at its booth, addressing the diverse needs of visitors. Additionally, the Company will unveil its new MUSE phase at Nyoum Mostakbal, featuring mixed-use buildings for the first time. These buildings provide attractive investment opportunities with high potential for recurring returns. The company will also provide a special discount of up to 5% for exhibition visitors, along with flexible payment plans extending up to 9 years.





“Our participation in Cityscape 2024 represents an opportunity to elevate our marketing and sales efforts,” said Ayman Khalifa, CEO and Managing Director of ADH.“Through this premier event, we can directly engage with a wide range of customers and investors, allowing us to highlight our new and innovative projects. This participation helps increase brand awareness and strengthens our market position. It also allows us to exchange ideas with industry leaders, enhancing our ability to understand customer needs and offer solutions that meet their aspirations.”





“Furthermore, participating in the exhibition supports the expansion of our customer base and drives sales, contributing to our sustainable growth objectives. This approach allows us to allocate more resources to current projects, accelerating construction timelines, and ensuring timely delivery of units as promised. We are committed to providing the best post-sale services, which reflects our dedication to meeting customer expectations and strengthening their confidence in us. We are also focused on launching new projects that meet customer needs, including the MUSE phase, which offers attractive investment returns for those seeking commercial investments or administrative and medical units in Mostakbal City. This area is in high demand due to its proximity to the New Administrative Capital, making it a prime destination for investors,” he added.





For the first time, ADH is introducing the MUSE phase, a commercial, administrative, and medical complex located within the Nyoum Mostakbal project. Spanning over 52,000 square meters, MUSE is strategically located on the Al-Amal Axis, providing easy access to various destinations. The development also features extensive green spaces, aligning with environmental standards and serving as a key attraction for project visitors. Hence, the Company has partnered with leading firms to ensure high-quality construction finishing and hotel-style entrances, adding a distinctive character to the project.





The MUSE phase comprises a ground floor and five additional levels, featuring commercial units ranging from 29 to 1,287 square meters, suitable for various business activities. The complex is equipped with an underground parking area that extends beneath the entire building, easing traffic congestion and facilitating visitor access. It also includes a dedicated service area for delivery and administrative units ranging from 31 to 1,676 square meters, catering to businesses of all sizes. The design prioritizes employee comfort with panoramic views and skylights. Medical units ranging from 34 to 112 square meters will cater to various healthcare services and are equipped with designated waiting areas for clinics.

Simultaneously, ADH has made significant progress in the construction of the Nyoum Mostakbal project across its various phases. The construction of the first phase of villas has exceeded 90% completion. Other phases have also achieved progress rates ranging between 40% and 75%, despite having only been available for reservation in recent months. This accelerated pace is a result of the substantial investments made in the construction of the project, which continues to experience high demand.